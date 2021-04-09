When Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma wore the same denim jumpsuit worth 19k

Many-a-times Bollywood celebrities end up wearing the same outfits. From slaying in similar Manish Malhotra sarees at events to donning identical airport looks and jumpsuits at shoots, a lot of celebrities have been snapped in the matching outfits. From Mira Rajput and Kriti Sanon to wearing a hot pink saree by the same designer to Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Bhumi Pednekar in similar six- yards of elegance, we have often spotted divas showcasing their love for an outfit. There was even a time when Anushka Sharma wore a jumpsuit that Kiara Advani had already donned earlier.

In December of 2019, Kiara was busy with the promotions of her then-upcoming film Good Newwz and for one of those events, the actor wore a beautiful denim blue racerback jumpsuit. The navy blue number had cut out details in the front and back along with a front metal zip closure teamed with accent top stitch details. The bottom silhouette of the attire had a bootcut fit with usable side pockets. The outfit was completed with a detachable textured belt.

Kiara had styled her look with a pair of gold statement hoop earrings and topped it off by tying her wavy hair in a messy ponytail and left her front flicks down, embracing her face. She opted for subtle glam with the outfit and we love it.

After a few months, for a shoot, new-mommy Anushka Sharma also wore the same racerback jumpsuit and looked equally stunning. She had styled the look with a long black coat and unlike Kiara, the Zero actor opted to go sans-accessories. The mother-of-one left her middle-parted slick hair open and went with a no-makeup makeup look.

Coming back to the jumpsuit, the stunning piece is from the shelves of the brand esse and if you want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹18,500.

The jumpsuit is worth ₹18,500(essedesignstudio.com)

Who do you think wore the jumpsuit better?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter