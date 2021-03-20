Kiara Advani looks like magic as she flaunts two new looks by Manish Malhotra

Whenever actor Kiara Advani and fashion designer Manish Malhotra come together, sartorial magic happens. The designer recently shared a video on Instagram that is a testimony to our statement. From athleisure to evening gowns, there is nothing that the Kabir Singh actor does not look good in and that is why she has become such a prominent name in the Bollywood fashion sphere.

The aforementioned clip is a glimpse from a fitting session of Kiara with the designer and it starts with the actor wearing a gorgeous silver-grey gown that gives the feel of a modern lehenga-choli set. The halter-neck backless gown had sequinned silver patches hand stitched all over it. The lower half of the outfit had a flowy A-line feel to it.

The video then cuts to Kiara's second outfit which is a bodycon golden gown by the designer featuring his signature sequin work. The full-sleeved dress also had a plunging neckline and a train to die for. The backless number looked absolutely fabulous on the actor. Manish shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "Fittings with the stunning @kiaraaliaadvani sparkling glamour @manishmalhotraworld (sic)."

Manish Malhotra is known for his famous sequined sarees and Kiara loves them too. In fact, the famous golden saree that the actor wore in the song Heelein Toot Gayi in the film Indoo Ki Jawani was also made by Manish Malhotra.

Check out some of the other times that the actor has rocked in an outfit by the designer:

On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her film Shershaah which also features her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The actor is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Her upcoming projects also include Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter