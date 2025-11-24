Where couture meets poetry: Supria Munjal weaves memory and emotion into design in new bridal collection ‘Varda Veeda’

Supria Munjal’s design world has always been anchored in emotion - in silhouettes that hold memory, in fabrics that carry feeling. With the launch of her first flagship store at Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, the designer enters a new chapter, bringing her signature blend of craft, intimacy, and modernity to a dedicated space. The unveiling coincides with the introduction of her latest bridal collection, Varda Veeda - a line that embodies her evolving vision of contemporary couture. Supria Munjal (centre) launches her brand new bridal collection "Varda Veeda" and her first flagship store in Mehrauli, New Delhi.

Also Read | The MET says costume and fashion are art; these designers prove it

Building on her signature sensibility, her new bridal collection, Varda Veeda, extends her belief that couture should feel personal, intentional, and deeply rooted in emotion. The pieces echo her philosophy of weaving memory into material - through intricate hand-embellishment, painterly surfaces, and silhouettes that balance structure with softness. Each ensemble feels like a modern heirloom, honouring Indian craftsmanship while allowing brides the freedom to move, breathe, and express themselves with authenticity.

A look inside her new bridal collection.

Supria’s roots and philosophy as a designer

For Supria, fashion is not merely an adornment but a form of storytelling - and her journey into design and entrepreneurship began not in a high-end boutique or a glossy studio, but right at home. She tells HT Lifestyle, “My journey began in the alley of my house with the love for jewellery design and a deep reverence for artistry and an instinctive curiosity for how form, movement, and craftsmanship come together, that evolved into the idea that a garment could hold emotion, that a silhouette, a texture, or a hand-done stitch could become a narrative.”

Her desire to translate emotion and memory into something tangible has shaped every step of her creative journey - a journey that now culminates in the opening of her first flagship store in Mehrauli. The designer reflects, “Over time, this curiosity evolved into a design language rooted in intention, creating pieces that feel intimate. Design became my way of shaping memory and emotion into something tactile and timeless.”

This grounding in emotion-driven design is what distinguishes her work - each garment feels like a sensorial experience, crafted to hold meaning rather than simply make a statement.

Varda Veeda: her brand new bridal collection

Her new collection, Varda Veeda, mirrors this philosophy with poetic clarity. Supria describes the name as a metaphor for the bride’s emotional journey, explaining, “Varda Veeda is a celebration of beginnings - of blessings, wisdom, and the sacred ceremony of transformation.” Rooted in emotional symbolism, the collection encapsulates the deeply personal journey of a bride - “‘Varda’ echoes grace and divine favour, while ‘Veeda’ represents journey. When intertwined, they express the emotional journey of a bride stepping into a new chapter with strength, softness, and blessings. The name mirrors the soul of the collection: timeless, rooted, and yet reinvented with a modern, lyrical sensibility.”

Breezy, comfortable silhouettes and design that inspires individuality and emotions.

Her vision for bridalwear

For Supria, bridalwear design begins and ends with the woman she is designing for - her experiences and sensibility are central to her craft. “My vision for bridal wear begins with the women I design for, their stories, their softness, their strength. Each piece is created to hold, to capture a moment that feels both intimate and timeless,” the designer explains.

Her approach weaves Indian artistry with contemporary silhouettes, crafting garments that feel rooted yet fresh. Supria remarks, “In this dialogue of East meets West, I bring together Indian artistry with contemporary silhouettes, creating pieces that feel modern yet meaningful, refined yet deeply rooted, allowing every bride to move freely and feel entirely herself.”

The shift in bridalwear trends

Supria notes a clear shift in the choices brides are making today. She points out, “There is a beautiful shift happening, brides are choosing authenticity and something that represents them. They are gravitating toward pieces that feel personal. This sensibility is reshaping couture into something more authentic and intimate, especially within Indian bridalwear.”

Her collection aligns with this movement, prioritising emotion, personal depth and storytelling shaped by craftsmanship, over frivolous extravagance.

The designer’s advice to new brides

When it comes to choosing the perfect wedding outfit, Supria believes the focus should be on individuality and self-connection - on what truly resonates with who you are, rather than what tradition or expectation dictates. “Start with clarity, understand what resonates with your spirit rather than what is expected of you. Your bridal ensemble should reflect your identity, not what's expected of you.”

She offers practical advice to young brides, reminding them that the right outfit ultimately reveals itself - so focus on how you feel in each piece rather than overthinking the process. She suggests, “Practically, I recommend beginning the process four to six months in advance so there is room for exploration and craftsmanship. Prioritise silhouette, comfort, and craftsmanship. When you wear the right piece it tells you it’s yours. That connection is far more important than trends or rules.”

With her first flagship store now open, Supria Munjal steps into a milestone moment - one that expands her world while staying deeply connected to her roots. Varda Veeda, with its lyrical blend of heritage and modernity, marks not just a new collection but a continuation of the narrative she has been shaping since those early days at home - one where craftsmanship becomes emotion, and couture becomes memory made tangible.