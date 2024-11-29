With red hair and power suits, Ghazal Alagh's style has taken 180° turn since Shark Tank days

Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh has gone through a drastic makeover, and it’s making her fans go gaga. The co-founder of Honasa Consumer which is the parent company of Mamaearth, Ghazal, keeps sharing mental health-related motivational reels on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Ghazal, a day back, shared a reel featuring snippets of her day at work. Also read | Ghazal Alagh shares her stress-eating story – and why she’s focusing on healthier habits Ghazal Alagh was one of the sharks on Shark Tank during it's opening season.

We couldn’t help but notice the amazing transformation that Ghazal has gone through. From featuring a toned body to a fresh new hairstyle, Ghazal looked sharp and more stylish than ever. “Believe. This is for the ones who are fighters, who believe in themselves, work hard, don’t get scared to take bold calls and find a way to bounce back stronger. No matter how big or small the obstacle is,” read her caption.

The Reel also showed all the looks she keeps experimenting with. Whether it is power suits or sarees or even Anarkali suits.

Ghazal, in November last year, spoke about her transformation journey. “One of the biggest myths I have seen around is that people associate fitness journey with just weight loss. But having an idealistic routine helps your body, soul and mind in so many ways if you keep a holistic approach,” wrote Ghazal as she shared snippets of her healthy lifestyle. Also read | Startup Wisdom: Ghazal Alagh on self-care, success, and standing out in business

Ghazal Alagh's transformation journey:

Ghazal took up the 37-day challenge where she prioritised physical fitness, emotional wellness and mental health. Here’s what Ghazal did to get fitter and healthier:

Working out: Ghazal went through an intense routine of working out for at least 4 times in a week. Instead of focusing on just cardio, Ghazal also included strength training to her workout regime.

Being consistent: Ghazal was consistent on showing up every day and prioritising her physical and mental health over anything else. “It’s not just about what you eat, but also your workout regime, your mental health, your supplements and checking your health vitlals through blood reports,” wrote Ghazal. Also read | Eating out while trying to lose weight? Avoid these 4 foods for better results, says nutritionist

Eating right: Ghazal promoted healthy eating by explaining her diet - “Less carbs, more protein and no sugar.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.