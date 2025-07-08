Evolution of women’s bathing suit 'from 1875 to 1927' amuses internet: ‘Really showing some skin in 1890’

Would you like to know more about the history of women's swimwear? In a June 8 Instagram post, History Cool Kids, an Instagram account that's filled with pictures and stories from interesting and touching moments in history, shared an undated black-and-white photo highlighting the 'evolution of the women’s bathing suit from 1875 to 1927'. Some of these are proper bathing gowns. Also read | 80 years of bikini in pictures: Standout pieces from Paris exhibition In early 1900s, the introduction of the 'bathing suit' as we know it began to take shape. Suits were still quite modest but started to reveal more skin, especially the arms and legs.(Instagram/ History Cool Kids)

'Wearing heels to the beach is hilarious'

The progression of women's swimwear in the old photo reflects changing societal attitudes towards women's bodies and recreation. The accompanying caption listed 'a few observations' made by History Cool Kids:

1. My OCD (obsessive–compulsive disorder) dislikes how the lineup goes from right to left and how the year signs are all different sizes.

2. Bathing suit from 1925 looks like she’s about to go to a New Year’s party. Stockings on the beach?

3. Bathing suit from 1890 is surprisingly cute and also offers sun protection.

4. Wearing heels to the beach is hilarious.

5. If we were to do this lineup today, it would start at 1973.

Changes in women's swimwear

In the 1800s, women's swimwear was heavily influenced by modesty standards as the bathing costumes resembled dresses, with long sleeves, high necklines, and weights to prevent them from floating up in the water.

In the late 1800s, swimwear started to become slightly more practical, with shorter sleeves and slightly shorter hemlines. However, women still wore stockings and shoes while swimming! In the early 1900s, the introduction of the ‘bathing suit’ as we know it began to take shape. Suits were still quite modest but started to reveal more skin, especially the arms and legs.

'Basically swimming in sweaters'

As expected, social media users were entertained by the dramatic transformation from restrictive, full-coverage suits to the diverse, fashionable swimwear of 1927, which almost looked like something you could wear to the beach even today. An Instagram user commented on History Cool Kids' post, “The 1927 one is actually cute.”

Someone else wrote, “Early swimsuits were made of wool. So at least a few of these ladies were basically swimming in sweaters.” A person also said, “All that fabric getting wet would be so heavy, why.” Another commented, “I’m laughing about stockings with the swimsuit, 1925.” A comment also read, “Really showing some skin in 1890: ankles, elbows and a little neck!”

Another said, “I like how in 1890 they let them show a little ankle then they went right back to the ankle length pantaloons in 1900.” A person joked, “1875: You ladies ready to go drowning?”