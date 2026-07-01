Your bathing ritual just got an upgrade: 7 Exfoliating de-tan body washes for smooth, tan-free skin
Give your body the goodness of an exfoliating de-tanning body wash for smooth, supple, and tan-free skin. Here are 7 picks for you.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Be Bodywise 5% AHA BHA Exfoliating Detan Body Wash 700ml | For Body Acne, Strawberry Skin, De-Tan | Infused with 3% Lactic Acid, 1% Salicylic Acid, 1% Glycolic Acid | Non-Drying, Paraben FreeView Details
₹699
Fiama 4% De-Tanning Serum Exfoliating Body Wash 250ml, 2% Salicylic Acid, 1% Glycolic Acid, 1% Exfoliating Blend, Gently removes dead skin | Exotic Japanese Hokkaido Milk, Punchy Grapefruit FragranceView Details
₹330
mCaffeine 1% Glycolic Acid Detan Body Wash 300ml | 2% Niacinamide, 3% Kojic Acid-Glutathione | Bodywash for Women & Men| Brightens, Hydrates, Reduces Dark Spots & Evens Tone | Guava Shower Gel for Dry SkinView Details
₹380
Chemist At Play Exfoliating Body Wash 236ml | Removes Tan, Fights Body Acne, Strawberry Skin | 4% (Salicylic Acid, Vitamin E & Lactic Acid) | Gentle Exfoliating Detan Shower Gel For Women & MenView Details
₹367
Hula Hoop Brightening Body Wash by Foxtale | Lactic Acid & Niacinamide | Reduces tan from 1st wash | Brightens & Evens Out Skin Tone | Floral Sakura Scent| For Men & Women | 250mlView Details
₹327
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Daily exposure to the sun, pollution, dust, and environmental stressors can leave your skin looking dull, uneven, and tanned. While we do remove dirt, impurities and try hundreds of products to get rid of tanning on the face, the skin on our body is often neglected. That's where an exfoliating de-tan body wash comes in. The goodness of a rejuvenating shower experience, along with getting tanning-free skin.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
Unlike ordinary body cleansers that focus only on removing dirt and excess oil, a de-tan body wash is formulated to gently cleanse while helping reduce the appearance of sun-induced tanning and dullness.
Most of these exfoliating shower gels or body washes are infused with tan-removal ingredients such as Vitamin C, natural fruit extracts, brightening botanicals, or mild exfoliating agents. In addition, they come with nourishing ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and more that not only help in removing sun tan but also give you glowing skin.
For all those who are looking to buy an exfoliating de-tan body wash that could help them get rid of tanning unveiling smooth skin, here are our 7 picks for you.
7 exfoliating de-tan body washes
Be Bodywise 5% AHA BHA Exfoliating De-Tan Body Wash gently removes dead skin cells, dirt, and tan to reveal smoother and brighter-looking skin. Its AHA and BHA blend that helps unclog pores, reduce roughness, and improve skin texture without feeling harsh. Many Amazon customers say it leaves their skin feeling soft, refreshed, and clean after every shower. Users also appreciate its pleasant fragrance, rich lather, and visible improvement in dull skin with regular use.
2. Fiama 4% De-Tanning Serum Exfoliating Body Wash 250ml, 2% Salicylic Acid, 1% Glycolic Acid, 1% Exfoliating Blend, Gently removes dead skin | Exotic Japanese Hokkaido Milk, Punchy Grapefruit Fragrance
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Fiama 4% De-Tanning Serum Exfoliating Body Wash combines gentle exfoliation with nourishing cleansing for brighter-looking skin. The serum-based formula helps remove dirt, excess oil, and tanning while keeping skin hydrated. Amazon reviewers often mention that it cleanses well without drying the skin and leaves it feeling fresh and smooth. Customers also like its mild fragrance, creamy texture, and everyday suitability for achieving a healthy-looking glow.
3. mCaffeine 1% Glycolic Acid Detan Body Wash
mCaffeine 1% Glycolic Acid De-Tan Body Wash uses glycolic acid to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and improve skin texture. It helps reduce dullness while cleansing away sweat, oil, and impurities. According to Amazon customer reviews, many users notice smoother skin and a refreshing shower experience after regular use. Customers also enjoy its coffee-inspired fragrance, easy-rinse formula, and how soft and clean their skin feels after bathing.
Chemist At Play Exfoliating Body Wash is designed to gently exfoliate, deeply cleanse, and improve uneven skin texture. Its active ingredients help remove dead skin cells while maintaining the skin's natural moisture. Amazon users frequently praise its effectiveness on rough skin, body acne, and dullness. Many customers also mention that the formula feels gentle, creates a rich lather, and leaves the skin smoother, fresher, and healthier with continued use.
Hula Hoop by Foxtale Brightening Body Wash gently cleanses while helping improve dull and uneven-looking skin. Its brightening formula removes everyday impurities and leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed. Amazon reviewers appreciate its lightweight texture, pleasant fragrance, and moisturising feel after every wash. Many users also say their skin appears brighter and smoother with regular use, making it a great addition to their daily shower routine.
Beardo De-Tan Body Wash is made to deeply cleanse the skin while helping reduce the appearance of tanning caused by daily sun exposure. It removes dirt, sweat, and excess oil, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and energised. Amazon customers often mention its long-lasting fresh fragrance, rich foam, and effective cleansing performance. Many users also say it provides a refreshing shower experience and helps keep skin feeling clean and smooth.
Ghar Soaps Magic De-Tan Body Wash helps cleanse away dirt, excess oil, and impurities while supporting brighter-looking skin. Its gentle formula is suitable for regular use and leaves skin feeling refreshed after every shower. Amazon customers appreciate its mild fragrance, easy-rinse texture, and value for money. Many reviewers also mention that consistent use helps improve skin freshness, softness, and overall appearance without making the skin feel dry.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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