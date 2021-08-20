Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best wishes, greetings, images to share with loved ones

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of love, relations and brother and sisterly bonds between siblings this year the festival will take place on Sunday, August 22. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrist and in return the brother will give a present to his sister as also the blessing that he will always be there by her side to protect her no matter what. Sisters perform aarti and feed sweets to their brothers.

If you are lucky, you will be in the company of your family this Raksha Bandhan, however, if on account of the coronavirus pandemic and relating health and safety measures you have to celebrate the festival in the safety of your home, far away from your family, you can always share virtual wishes and love with them. Here are some wishes, images and more for you to send to your loved ones this Raksha Bandhan 2021:

-Our togetherness is like invisible thread which is binded by our love. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

- You have always been my best friend, holding my hand, making sure the road I travelled on was free of obstacles. There cannot be a better brother than you in this whole world. Wishing you the best in life always. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- Dearest sister, this Raksha Bandhan I promise I will always have your back, and I will catch you if you ever fall. You will always find me standing by your side no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

-I have always confided in you and you have always given me the confidence and strength to do so many amazing things in my life. I hope I can do the same for you! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my forever protector!

- You mean more to me than any words can express. The countless memories I have with you are something I always cherish and appreciate. I don’t know what I would do without you! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

-We giggle and we cry, we play and we fight. The moments of happiness and sorrows we shared together have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Even though brothers and sisters may fight like cats and dogs but they are the best of friends and always stand by each other in times of need. Wishing all the brothers and sisters a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

