Apara Ekadashi 2024: How to celebrate the auspicious day? Puja vidhi and shubh muhurat to know

Apara Ekadashi 2024: One of the most auspicious times of the year is here. Every year, Apara Ekadashi is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Observed by the devotees of Lord Vishnu, Apara Ekadashi 2024: is considered a day of devotion and dedication. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this auspicious day can help in cleansing of soul and seeking the blessings of the Lord. As we celebrate the auspicious day today, here are a few things to know. This year, Apara Ekadashi is celebrated on June 2. (Anil Dayal/HT)

Date and shubh muhurat:

This year, Apara Ekadashi is celebrated on June 2. The country is basking in the festivities of Apara Ekadashi. The devotees of Lord Vishnu worship the Lord and seek his blessings. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi began at 5:04 AM on June 2 and will end at 2:41 AM on June 3.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, parana time, puja rituals, history and significance of the festival

Puja vidhi:

On this day, the devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they take a vow to observe the Apara Ekadashi fast with utmost devotion and dedication. The idol of Lord Vishnu is placed on an altar and flowers, garlands, fruits and sweets are offered to the Lord. Then prayers and chants are offered to the Lord. Vishnu Chalisa and Vishnu Sahasranama are chanted. Often devotees stay awake through the night for additional prayers.

On the Dwadashi Tithi, puja is offered to Lord Vishnu, devotees observe a strict fast on this auspicious day. For this year, the Parana (fast) breaking window is between 5:26 AM and 8:25 AM on June 3. Devotees believe that narrating the Apara Ekadashi vrat katha during the fast can enhance the benefits. Grains and legumes are avoided while observing Apara Ekadashi fast. Donating to the poor and the underprivileged is advised as a noble way of breaking the fast.