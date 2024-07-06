Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and all you need to know

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024: Ashadha Gupt Navratri is observed twice a year, and this year's celebration holds special significance for devotees of Goddess Durga. Starting on Saturday, this lesser-known yet highly revered festival will be marked with deep devotion and numerous sacred rituals to seek the blessings of the divine mother. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival spans from the first day (Pratipada) to the ninth day (Navami) of the Shukla Paksha, or the waxing phase of the moon, in the month of Ashadha. During this period, devotees honour the ten Mahavidya forms of Devi Durga. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Date, timings, rituals, history, significance and all you need to know about this auspicious day ) Ashadha Gupt Navratri is a special celebration for devotees of Goddess Durga.(Pexels)

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024 Date and Timings

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 4:26 AM, July 6, 2024

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 4:26 AM, July 7, 2024

Ghatsthapana Muhurat: 10:06 AM, July 6, 2024

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024 Significance

Navratri is regarded as a profoundly sacred period, signifying nine days and nights dedicated to Goddess Durga. During this time, devotees fervently offer prayers and seek the blessings of Durga Mata. Celebrated four times a year, Navratri includes Gupt Navratri, which occurs twice during the months of Magha and Ashadha. In Gupt Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Mahavidya. Although not as widely known, Gupt Navratri is especially significant for those who practice Tantra sadhana and Mantra sadhana. These practitioners observe a strict fast for the entire nine days, engaging in various rituals, pujas, and havans to appease the Goddess.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024 Puja Rituals

Start your day by waking up early and taking a holy bath. Clean your home and puja room, and decorate them with rangoli and flowers. Begin the puja with Ghatsthapana, following the specific time for Kalash Sthapana as mentioned above. Place an idol of Goddess Durga on a wooden plank and adorn it with Shringar items such as chunni, sindoor, haldi, mehendi, and choodiyan.

Light a diya using desi ghee and offer a garland and hibiscus flowers, as these are favoured by Goddess Durga. Present paan, fruits, and dry fruits as offerings. Chant various mantras dedicated to Durga Mata and recite the Durga Saptashati Paath. Throughout the day, observe the fast rituals, breaking your fast in the evening with fruits, milk products, and dry fruits. Before breaking your fast, perform the puja and chant the Durga Aarti.