New Delhi, The fourth edition of the Autumn Festival 2025, a prelude to Nagaland's iconic Hornbill Festival, will commence here on Friday, showcasing the Northeastern state's rich tribal culture, traditional music, and cuisine, among others. Autumn Festival, a prelude to Nagaland's Hornbill Festival, to begin in Delhi on Friday

The two-day event, to be held at the Nagaland House here, will offer visitors a glimpse of the state's vibrant culture through dance performances and handicrafts, an official statement said.

Nagaland's Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, said the festival celebrates the Naga tribes each with its own history, culture and unique traditions.

"Through this event, we aim to bring the beauty and essence of Nagaland’s heritage to the people of Delhi. On behalf of the chief minister of Nagaland, I warmly invite everyone to experience this festival and join us in celebrating unity in diversity,” he said.

The event will be graced by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, along with ambassadors and representatives from various countries, including Ireland and Thailand.

Along said the world-renowned Hornbill Festival known as the ‘Festival of Festivals’ will be held at Kisama heritage village in Nagaland from December 1 to 10, featuring participation from all 17 major tribes of the state, partner countries and partner states.

"Nagaland's tourism policy is being made more visitor-friendly. We welcome all those who wish to experience the natural beauty, culture, and warmth of our people. The participation of international delegates and ambassadors this year adds a special dimension to our celebration," he said.

To make travel easier for visitors, the Inner Line Permit process is being simplified, and a dedicated helpline will be launched at Nagaland House in New Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati to assist travellers, the statement said.

Tourists can also apply online for the ILP through the designated portal indianfrro.gov.in/eservices, it said.

