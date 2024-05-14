Baglamukhi Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, puja timing, significance and all that you need to know

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2024: Maa Baglamukhi is worshipped every year with a lot of pomp and grandeur. It is believed that worshipping the goddess with a pure heart and pure intentions can help the devotee to seek the blessings. Baglamukhi Jayanti is celebrated every year and is extremely significant in Sanatan Dharma. It is believed that worshipping Maa Baglamukhi can help a person to get rid of their enemies and get protection from legal cases. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day for this year, here are a few things that we should be aware of. This year, Baglamukhi Jayanti will be celebrated on May 15.(Pinterest)

Date and puja timings:

Baglamukhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Vaisakh. Baglamukhi Jayanti is also referred to as Maa Balamukhi Prakatotsav. This year, Baglamukhi Jayanti will be celebrated on May 15. On May 15, Brahma Muhurta will start at 4:13 AM and will end at 5:01 AM. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will start at 1:05 PM on May 14 and will end at 5:01 AM on May 15.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day by taking a holy bath. Then after sprinkling holy water throughout the house and on the altar where the idol of Maa Baglamukhi will be placed, they wear yellow – Maa Baglamukhi's favourite colour. Yellow rice, turmeric, yellow flowers and yellow chunari are offered to the idol of Maa Baglamukhi. Devotees also keep fast on this day to seek the blessings of the goddess. It is believed that lighting a lamp on a pile of turmeric in front of the idol of Maa Baglamukhi can get the biggest obstacles destroyed.

Significance:

Goddess Baglamukhi is the eighth mahavidya in the Dasamahavidya. Maa Baglamukhi is believed to be the creator, controller and the destoyer of the world. She is known by many names such as Oitambara, Bagala, Valgamukhi, Vagalamukhi and Brahmastra Vidya.