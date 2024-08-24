Bhanu Saptami August 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Bhanu Saptami is a significant day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, Surya. Celebrated on the seventh day (Saptami) of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha each month, this day honours Surya, the divine source of power, light, and energy. Without the Sun, life on Earth would be impossible. Devotees who pray to Lord Surya on Bhanu Saptami are believed to receive blessings of wealth, success, and happiness. From date to shubh muhurat, scroll down to learn more about this occasion. (Also read: Janmashtami: What makes the celebrations of Lord Krishna's birth in Mathura and Vrindavan so special? Find out ) Bhanu Saptami celebrates the birth of Lord Surya.(Pinterest)

Bhanu Saptami 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

In the month of August the significant Hindu festival of Bhani Saptami will be observed on Sunday, August 25. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Saptami Tithi Begins - 5:31 AM, August 25, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends - 3:39 AM, August 26, 2024

Significance of Bhanu Saptami

Bhanu Saptami is a significant Hindu festival that symbolises life, energy, and vitality. It is believed that worshipping the Sun God on this day can aid in healing diseases, achieving good health, and enhancing both mental and physical strength. The festival provides an opportunity to seek the blessings of the Sun God and to express gratitude for the life-giving energy and light he bestows.

Bhanu Saptami Puja Rituals

To celebrate Bhanu Saptami, you should wake up early and take a holy bath before starting the puja rituals. Begin by preparing a kalash (sacred pot) filled with water, adding jaggery, roli (vermilion), red flowers, and, if available, a few drops of Ganga Jal (sacred river water). Present this mixture to the rising Sun while chanting the Surya Mantra: "Om Ghrani Suryaye Namah." Many devotees also go to sacred sites to take a holy dip in the Ganga River. Some observe a fast and repeat the Gayatri Mantra 108 times to honor Lord Surya and seek his blessings.