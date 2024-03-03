Bhanu Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, significance, puja muhurat and all you need to know

One of the auspicious days to worship Lord Surya is Bhanu Saptami. Lord Surya is worshipped by devotees who offer prayers to him with great care and devotion. It is said that Bhanu Saptami is an auspicious day to perform rituals and offer prayers to the Sun God. Devotees who pray to Lord Surya are said to be blessed with wealth, success and happiness. Bhanu Saptami celebrates the birth of Lord Surya.(Pinterest)

The worship of Lord Surya is also believed to help people overcome chronic illnesses, promote good health and improve both the mental and physical well-being of those who perform the worship with utmost devotion. This occasion gives people the opportunity to ask the sun god for his blessings. From date to rituals, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Maha Shivratri 2024: List of puja samagri, bhog items needed for the festival )

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bhanu Saptami 2024 date

On the seventh day (Saptami Tithi) of the waxing moon (Krishna Paksha) people celebrate Bhanu Saptami. It is also known as Vivasvat Saptami. This year, on March 3, 2024, which is the Saptami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna, Bhanu Saptami will be observed.

Who is Lord Surya?

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Surya was born on the day of Bhanu Saptami to Sage Kashyap and his wife Aditi, which is why this day is celebrated as his birthday. His devotees commemorate this day with great respect and love. The image of Lord Sun shows him astride a chariot drawn by seven horses. The seven horses represent the seven colours of the rainbow. He is credited with creating the most powerful mantra, the Gayatri Mantra, known for its strength.

Bhanu Saptami 2024 puja rituals

1. Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up in the morning.

2. Some people take a bath in the Ganga.

3. Presenting Arghya to Lord Surya.

4. Chanting various Surya mantras to invoke the god.

5. Many people chant the Gayatri mantra to get the blessings of the Lord.

6. Offerings such as crimson flowers to please the Lord.

7. Some devotees also observe fasting for well-being and good health.

Significance of Bhanu Saptami

Bhanu Saptami is considered a symbol of life, energy and vitality and is an important festival in Hinduism. It is believed that worshipping the sun god on this day can help in the healing of diseases, the attainment of good health and the improvement of mental and physical strength. The festival is also seen as an opportunity to seek the blessings of the Sun God and to express gratitude for the life-giving energy and light that he provides.