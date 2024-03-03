Janak Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, puja muhurat, significance and all that you need to know

Janak Jayanti 2024: One of the most auspicious days of the year is here. Every year, Janak Jayanti is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Observed as the birth anniversary of Mata Sita, Janak Jayanti is a special festival. Devotees light diya and worship Goddess Sita on this day for her blessings. Mainly observed in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and the southern parts of the country. Janak Jayanti is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna, according to the lunar calendar. This year, Janak Jayanti will be observed on March 4.(Unsplash)

As we gear up to observe the auspicious day, here are a few facts that we need to keep in mind.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Date:

This year, Janak Jayanti will be observed on March 4. It is also referred to as Sita Ashtami. The day falls on a Monday.

Puja muhurat:

Ashtami Tithi will begin at 8:44 AM on March 3 and will end at 8:49 AM on March 4. according to Hindu mythology, King Janak found Mata Sita while ploughing the field and accepted her as his daughter. Goddess Sita, the daughter of mother earth, was married to Lord Shri Ram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that she went back to mother earth.

Rituals:

Devotees start the day early by taking a dip in the holy river and lighting a diya with pure ghee in front of the Ram Parivaar. In different places, special puja or Ramayana Path is organised. People also gather together and Satsang.

Significance:

Goddess Sita is an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. She is the embodiment of purity, devotion and peace. Goddess Sita's story of struggles inspires her devotees. It is believed that women devotees keep fast on this day and observe Janak Jayanti to attract qualities of sacrifice, modesty, dedication and motherhood.