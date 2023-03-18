Chaitra Navratri is celebrated by the Hindu community during Chaitra's Shukla Paksha and falls in the month of March or April and this year, Chaitra Navratri festival will start from March 22 while the last day of the nine-day festivities will conclude with Ram Navami on March 30. Eating raajasic and taamsic foods like onion, garlic and non-veg is forbidden during Navratri while adopting a satvik diet during the nine-day festival is encouraged.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Onion, garlic and other foods to avoid during Navratri (Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash)

Satvik foods are essentially vegetarian, prepared using only wholesome, organic, plant-based and dairy produce, strictly avoiding all animal meat and comprise fruits, nuts, vegetables, seeds, milk, legumes and various other naturally derived bounty. During Navratri, the Hindu devotees can eat nothing processed, tinned or bottled, which refers to every food that is packed, preserved or frozen as they are not living and fresh food items along with the fact that anything they make must not be fried or subtracted of its natural elements and prominently a portion must be rich with water concentrate, like fruits, vegetables and leaves.

Here are some foods that are typically avoided during Navratri -

Non-vegetarian food: Non-vegetarian food including meat, chicken, fish and eggs, is generally avoided during Navratri as it is believed to be tamasic, meaning it has a negative impact on the mind and body.

Non-vegetarian food including meat, chicken, fish and eggs, is generally avoided during Navratri as it is believed to be tamasic, meaning it has a negative impact on the mind and body. Onion and garlic: Avoid onion and garlic during Navratri as they are believed to be rajasic, which means they stimulate the senses and can lead to restlessness.

Avoid onion and garlic during Navratri as they are believed to be rajasic, which means they stimulate the senses and can lead to restlessness. Grains: Avoid grains like wheat, rice and oats during Navratri and instead opt for gluten-free alternatives like amaranth, buckwheat, and water chestnut flour.

Avoid grains like wheat, rice and oats during Navratri and instead opt for gluten-free alternatives like amaranth, buckwheat, and water chestnut flour. Legumes: Some people avoid legumes like lentils, beans and chickpeas during Navratri as they are considered to be tamasic.

Some people avoid legumes like lentils, beans and chickpeas during Navratri as they are considered to be tamasic. Processed foods: Processed foods, including packaged snacks and sweets, are generally avoided during Navratri as they are often made with refined flour and sugar, which are not considered healthy.

Also known as Vasant Navratri, each day of the Hindu festival is dedicated to an avatar of Maa Durga. The avatars of Durga that are celebrated during Chaitra Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.