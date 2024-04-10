Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini on Day 2; check shubh muhurat, rituals, and more

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri started with much pomp and fanfare on Tuesday, April 9. Chaitra Navratri, specifically observed in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra (March-April), holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. Lasting for nine days, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms, representing the triumph of good over evil. During these nine days, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped, which include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. It ends with Ram Navami on April 17, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu and son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri Day 2 bhog: Prasad recipe for Maa Brahmacharini)...Read More

On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees honour Maa Brahmacharini, who is represented as holding rosary beads with Rudraksha in one hand and a kamandalu (water pot) in the other. It is believed that Maa Brahmacharini favours jaggery and offerings to her often include bhog (ritual food) containing jaggery. On the first day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri. They observe fast throughout the day and offer their prayers and worship to her.

Navratri is celebrated four times a year, but Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri are particularly important to Hindu devotees. Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar and commemorates the birth of Goddess Durga, symbolising the creation of the cosmos and all life within it. It is believed that during Navratri, Maa Durga descends from heaven to bless her devotees. The nine-day period is observed with prayer, meditation and fasting. Devotees abstain from non-vegetarian food, alcohol and tobacco and opt for meals without garlic and onion. They worship Adi Shakti and her nine forms, recite mantras, decorate their homes and seek the blessings of Maa Durga.