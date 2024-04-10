Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini on Day 2; check shubh muhurat, rituals, and more
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Chaitra Navratri, a highly auspicious festival, began on April 9 and will continue till April 17, 2024. This nine-day festival worships Maa Durga and her nine divine manifestations. On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is depicted holding rosary beads with a rudraksha in one hand and a kamandalu in the other.
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri started with much pomp and fanfare on Tuesday, April 9. Chaitra Navratri, specifically observed in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra (March-April), holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. Lasting for nine days, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms, representing the triumph of good over evil. During these nine days, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped, which include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. It ends with Ram Navami on April 17, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu and son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri Day 2 bhog: Prasad recipe for Maa Brahmacharini)...Read More
On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees honour Maa Brahmacharini, who is represented as holding rosary beads with Rudraksha in one hand and a kamandalu (water pot) in the other. It is believed that Maa Brahmacharini favours jaggery and offerings to her often include bhog (ritual food) containing jaggery. On the first day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri. They observe fast throughout the day and offer their prayers and worship to her.
Navratri is celebrated four times a year, but Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri are particularly important to Hindu devotees. Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar and commemorates the birth of Goddess Durga, symbolising the creation of the cosmos and all life within it. It is believed that during Navratri, Maa Durga descends from heaven to bless her devotees. The nine-day period is observed with prayer, meditation and fasting. Devotees abstain from non-vegetarian food, alcohol and tobacco and opt for meals without garlic and onion. They worship Adi Shakti and her nine forms, recite mantras, decorate their homes and seek the blessings of Maa Durga. (Also read: Happy Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri wishes, images, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share )
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Puja vidhi and samagri for Day 2
On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Maa Brahmacharini, according to Drik Panchang. They also fast in order to seek blessings. In a kalash, devotees offer rice, sandalwood and jasmine flowers to Maa Brahmacharini. The deity is also offered abhishek made of milk, curd and honey. During Navratri, a special sugar bhog is also cooked for the goddess.
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Royal blue is the colour of the day
Maa Brahmacharini's colour is Royal Blue. The Goddess dispels ignorance and darkness and leads her devotees to enlightenment, and her colour represents contentment and prosperity.
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Date, timing and shubh muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri Day 2 falls on Wednesday, April 10. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 5:32 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise will take place at 6:51 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will last from 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm. Lastly, the Ravi Yoga is from 3:05 am on April 11 and ends at 6:00 am on April 11.
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Who is Maa Brahmacharini?
Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. One of the nine manifestations of Maa Durga, she is depicted dressed in white, holding a kamandalu in one hand and a japmala in the other. The royal blue reflects the celestial radiance of Goddess Brahmacharini, who banishes ignorance and darkness and leads her devotees to enlightenment. The goddess is believed to be fond of jaggery and therefore bhog is made with jaggery and sugar.