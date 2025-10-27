Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Know Usha Arghya and Parana time on October 28; shubh muhurat, sunrise and sunset timings

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Every year, the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja, dedicated to Lord Surya, is celebrated with fervour. On the fourth and final day of Chhath, arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. Additionally, the 36-hour fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun. Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Chhath Puja is usually observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. (Generated via ChatGPT)

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Shubh muhurat, sunrise and sunset timings

The fourth and final day of Chhath Puja falls on October 28 this year. Here are all the important muhurat to keep in mind on the last day of Chhath Puja:

Sunrise at 6:30 AM

Sunset at 5:39 PM

Shashthi upto 7:59 AM

Purva Ashadha upto 3:45 PM

Brahma Muhurat - 4:48 AM to 5:39 AM

Pratah Sandhya - 5:13 AM to 6:30 AM

Abhijit Muhurat - 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya Muhurat - 1:56 PM to 2:41 PM

Rahu Kalam - 2:52 PM to 4:15 PM

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Rituals and significance

Usually observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja is also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi. On the last day of the sacred festival, devotees wake up early in the morning to offer Arghya to the rising sun and pray for the well-being of their families.

The rituals are performed near a sacred water body, where offerings of fruits, Thekua (a special sweet prepared for Chhath Puja), and sugarcane are made to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Meanwhile, Usha Arghya, which is observed on the last day of Chhath, celebrated new beginnings with the rising sun and prays for blessings from Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for their loved ones. Devotees also chant prayers and hymns in praise of Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. With the ritual, they break their 36-hour-long fast.