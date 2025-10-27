Happy Chhath Puja 2025 wishes 🌅🙏: Top 50+ images, heartfelt messages, GIFs to share with family on Sandhya Arghya

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, and his sister, Chhathi Maiya. It's a celebration of gratitude for the sun's life-giving energy and a prayer for the well-being of loved ones. Chhath Puja is celebrated with great devotion across states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. Also read | Chhath Puja 2025 ☀️🙏dates: All about the 4-day festival, fasting rituals, sunrise and sunset timings Chhath Puja 2025: Here are over 50 heartfelt wishes for a Happy Chhath Puja, (Made using Gemini AI)

The festival, observed over four days, typically in October or November, and involves rituals like fasting, holy bathing, and offering prayers to the setting and rising sun. Chhath Puja in 2025 is being celebrated from October 25 to October 28, with the main day of offerings (Sandhya Arghya) on Monday, October 27.

Here are over 50 wishes and images for a happy Chhath Puja that you can share with loved ones:

Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred, austere, and unique Hindu festivals, primarily celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. (Made using Gemini AI)

Chhath Puja wishes for prosperity and happiness

1. May the divine glow of Surya Dev light up your life with peace and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

2. Wishing you a Chhath Puja full of devotion, purity, and countless blessings. Jai Chhathi Maiya!

3. May this Chhath bring a new dawn of success and happiness for you and your family.

4. May your home be blessed with wealth, good health, and eternal joy. Shubh Chhath! ☀️

5. May the holy rays of the rising sun bring new hope and inspiration into your life. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

6. On this auspicious day, may all your wishes come true. Happy Chhath Puja!

7. May the divinity of Chhath Maiya fill every corner of your life with abundance.

8. Let the light of the Sun God remove all darkness and negativity. Happy Chhath!

9. Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful and blessed Chhath festival.Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

10. May the arghya you offer to the Sun God be accepted, and may your life be filled with prosperity.

11. May the spirit of this four-day festival strengthen your faith and discipline. Happy Chhath Puja!

12. Sending warm wishes for a Chhath Puja that brings peace and great fortune to your family.

13. May the sacred festival of Chhath bring glowing opportunities your way.

14. May the blessings of the Sun God guide you toward a life of brilliance and victory.

15. Wishing you a Chhath where every moment is filled with love, faith, and grace. 🙏

16. May Surya Dev grant you the boon of good health and a long, energetic life. Happy Chhath!

17. May the strict fasts bring spiritual cleansing and physical well-being. Shubh Chhath Puja!

18. Praying for your health, happiness, and success this Chhath☀️

19. May the natural power of the sun heal and revitalize you completely. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

20. Wishing you a year full of vitality and freedom from ailments, courtesy of Chhathi Maiya.

21. May the dedication of your vrat (fast) be rewarded with robust health.

22. On this pure and sacred day, may your body and mind be in perfect harmony.

23. May the energy of the Sun God be your shield against all harm. Happy Chhath Puja!

24. Wishing a healthy and joyous celebration to you and all your dear ones.

25. May this festival ensure the health and longevity of your children. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

26. Wishing your family peace, unity, and a Chhath full of shared joy. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

27. May the bonds of your family grow stronger under the light of the Sun God. Happy Chhath!

28. Celebrating the devotion and purity of Chhath with warm wishes to your entire family.

29. May the communal spirit of the ghat bring happiness to your neighbourhood.

30. Sending my best wishes to your family for a Chhath Puja filled with tradition and togetherness.

31. May you share the blessed prasad and spread joy among all your loved ones.

32. From our family to yours, wishing you a deeply spiritual and wonderful Chhath.

33. May the light of the diyas at the ghat illuminate your family's future.

34. Let's celebrate the collective devotion of this beautiful festival. Happy Chhath Puja!

35. Wishing the vratis (devotees) in your family immense strength and a blessed Chhath. 🌅

Short and simple Chhath Puja wishes

36. Happy Chhath Puja! Sending my best wishes to you today!

37. Shubh Chhath!

38. Jai Chhathi Maiya!

39. May the Sun God bless you.

41. May all your prayers be answered. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

42. Wishing you peace this Chhath.

43. Sunlight and smiles to you! Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

45. Best wishes for Sandhya Arghya!

46. Happy Chhath Puja! May Chhathi Maiya bless you with health, peace, and prosperity.

47. Celebrate with devotion. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

48. May your life shine bright. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

49. Wishing your family peace, unity, and a Chhath full of shared joy. May the bonds grow stronger under the light of the Sun God ☀️

50. May your Chhath Puja be as bright as the sun and as peaceful as a holiday morning! Don't forget sunscreen while worshipping the Sun God.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.