Kolkata, In a dazzling display of creativity, an estimated 100 award winning Durga Puja committees from Kolkata and its neighbourhood paraded their artistically crafted idols mounted atop decorated tableaux on the iconic Red Road on Sunday, three days after Bijoya Dashami. Durga Puja carnival celebrates Bengal’s culture, artistry in grand parade

The Durga Puja Carnival is organised by the state government to showcase the city’s rich artistic heritage and the craftsmanship behind its world-renowned pandals.

The carnival has been attracting domestic and international tourists over the past 10 years, excepting 2020-21 when Covid-19 pandemic struck the world.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by her senior ministerial colleagues, attended the carnival on Red Road which began at 4:30 pm amidst beating of 'Dhak' and cultural performances by different puja committees, extolling the unique heritage, culture and tradition of Bengal. Joining the celebrations, Banerjee also played the 'dhak'.

This year, the parade featured popular puja committees such as College Square, Sreebhumi Sporting, Ballygunje Cultural, Jodhpur Park, Ajeyo Sanghati, Baruipur Padmapukur Youth Club, Pratapaditya Road Tricon Park, Bhawanipur 75 Pally, Rammohan Sammilani, Juba Moitri Kalighat, Dumdum Tarun Dal, Shiv Mandir Sarbojonin, Kashi Bose Lane, Behala Club, Naktala Udayan Sangha, and Alipore Bodyguard Lines of Kolkata Police.

The displays and performances drew applause from thousands of spectators, including residents, dignitaries from foreign consulates, and international tourists.

Every Puja committee projected their unique artistic work attracting thousands of visitors to their marquees during the five days of festivities.

The Biswa Bangla Award had been instituted by the state government in recognition of the unique creative and aesthetic execution of art in respective puja pandals, as the entire city turns into an art gallery during the festival with people from all sections of life, both masses and elites, enjoying and appreciating the artistry.

The carnival also featured performances of iconic Bengali songs, including D L Roy’s 'Dhano Dhanya Pushpabhara Amader Ei Bosundhara', Pratul Mukherjee’s 'Ami Banglay Gaan Gai', Monali Thakur’s 'Dugga Elo', and Rabindranath Tagore’s 'Aji Bangladesher Hridoy Hote', alongside compositions by the chief minister celebrating Bengal’s natural beauty and heritage.

Several film personalities from the Bengali film industry flanked the CM and clapped and danced to the beats of drums as the puja committees performed on road. Prominent personalities from literature and sports were also in attendance.

The UNESCO had conferred the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Bengal's Durga Puja in December 2021.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements were made for the carnival.

As part of security measures, watch towers, mobile patrols, and rapid response teams were on vigil while close surveillance was made via CCTV to monitor crowd flow and detect any untoward activities in real-time.

Restrictions on vehicular movements were imposed from Sunday noon to facilitate the movement of processions and ensure public safety.

