Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi 2025: Know all about the history, significance and celebration

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also called Milad-un-Nabi, is a festival celebrated by Muslims around the world. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated in Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This is celebrated by the Sufi and Barelvi sects. It marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. This year, it is expected to fall around September 4 or 5. The exact date depends on the moon sighting. For 2025, this falls on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, 1447 AH. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated in Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.(Shutterstock)

History and significance

The celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary dates back to the early Islamic period, with the Fatimids being the first to officially mark the occasion. Many Muslims believe that the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal in 570 CE.

The term “Mawlid” literally means “birth” in Arabic, but Eid-e-Milad is also mourned by some, as it is regarded as the Prophet’s death anniversary. The first official celebration was in Egypt, but it soon became widespread and more popular during the 11th century.

In the beginning, only the ruling Shia tribe in the region was able to observe the festival, but by the 12th century, other countries like Syria, Morocco, Turkey, and Spain also began celebrating. From then on, some Sunni Muslim sects started observing it as well.

Celebrations

Muslims pray, exchange greetings, and come together with family a to celebrate the birth of the Prophet.(Shutterstock)

The first celebrations of Eid-e-Milad started in Egypt. The early festivities included prayers, speeches, and narrated verses from the Holy Quran. They also involved a large public feast. Members of the ruling clan who conducted the festivities were considered to be Caliphs, seen as representatives of the Prophet. Over time, the celebration practices saw some changes under Sufi influence, including animal sacrifices, public discourses, nighttime torchlight processions, and a public banquet.

Nowadays, Muslims celebrate by wearing new clothes, praying, and exchanging greetings. At mosques or dargahs, Muslim communities gather, and the day starts with morning prayers, followed by processions through towns. Stories of the Prophet’s life and teachings from the Quran are narrated to children, while donations are given to the needy.