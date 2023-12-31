Global Family Day 2024: The whole world is a global village, and we all are part of one big family. No matter which country we come from, or which race we belong to, or which religion we believe in, the entire population of the world is a big family. Entire mankind should come together and believe in love and peace and practice it to bring happiness and hope to the world. The world is replete with conflicts, wars, disturbances, suffering and pain. If all of us come together and heal the world with love and patience, we all can live happily and with hope in our hearts. Global Family Day brings awareness of the significance of unity in diversity. Global Family Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? Know date, history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Global Family Day is celebrated on January 1. As we begin the new year on a fresh note, it is important to understand how all of us are connected through love and humanity.

History:

In 1997, the United Nations General Assembly launched the International Decade for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for the Children of the World. In 1999, the members of the United Nations received a formal invitation to dedicate the first day of the year to developing strategies to bring peace to the world. Since then, Global Family Day has been celebrated every year on the same date.

Significance:

Global Family Day is also known as World Peace Day as it speaks of the importance of bringing harmony and unity in diversity. One of the best ways to celebrate Global Family Day is by making people aware of the wars and conflicts and how we can come together to bring peace and happiness. We can also organise an informative webinar with our immediate community and urge people to come together and celebrate peace and hope.