Govardhan Puja muhurat: Check auspicious timings to worship Lord Krishna today

Govardhan Puja 2025: The festival, celebrated on Wednesday, October 22, in 2025, is also known as Annakut Puja, where food made of cereals, rice, and vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna. It is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra by lifting the Govardhan mountain. Govardhan Puja is a day devoted to remembering Lord Krishna's divine act of lifting the Govardhan Parvat to protect the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains. (Image made using Gemini AI)

In Maharashtra, the same day is celebrated as Bali Pratipada (or Bali Padva), which commemorates Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar defeating King Bali. The day often coincides with the Gujarati New Year. What are the auspicious timings (muhurat) for the 2025 Govardhan Puja? Read on to find out.

Govardhan Puja 2025 muhurat

As per Drikpanchang.com, auspicious timings (muhurat) for Govardhan Puja listed below are the most favourable periods for performing the rituals (All timings are in 12-hour notation for the local time of New Delhi, India):

Pratahkala Muhurat (Morning):

⦿ Start: 06:26 AM

⦿ End: 08:42 AM

⦿ Duration: 2 hours 16 minutes

Sayankala Muhurat (Evening):

⦿ Start: 03:29 PM

⦿ End: 05:44 PM

⦿ Duration: 2 hours 16 minutes

Govardhan Puja tithi details

Govardhan Puja is traditionally celebrated during the Pratipada Tithi of the Kartik month.

⦿ Pratipada Tithi Begins: 05:54 PM on October 21, 2025

⦿ Pratipada Tithi Ends: 08:16 PM on October 22, 2025

Why do we celebrate Govardhan Puja?

Govardhan Puja is a significant Hindu festival celebrated for three main reasons rooted in mythology and tradition:

⦿ Lord Krishna's triumph over Indra: The festival commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over Indra, the rain god. Krishna convinced the people of Vrindavan to worship Govardhan Hill instead of Indra, leading to Indra's wrath and torrential rains. Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger, shielding the people and cattle, and teaching the importance of nature worship and devotion.

⦿ Annakut Puja (Mountain of Food): Devotees prepare a grand vegetarian feast, offering it to Lord Krishna as gratitude for his protection and to celebrate the harvest's abundance.

⦿ Bali Pratipada: In some regions, the day honors King Bali's visit from the netherworld, commemorating Vamana's victory over Bali, and is celebrated as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padyami.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.