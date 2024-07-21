Guru Purnima 2024 quotes: How to wish Guru Purnima to your teachers? Send these meaningful quotes to your guru

Guru Purnima 2024: Guru Purnima is incomplete without expressing your gratitude towards your teachers and gurus and wishing them by sending meaningful messages. We should always make our gurus feel special, for they play an important role in our lives. However, they should feel our respect and sincere feelings for them, especially today. So, as we celebrate Guru Purnima, send some of our curated quotes to your favourite gurus. Guru Purnima 2024: Send meaningful quotes to your guru on the occasion of Guru Purnima. (Freepik)

Guru Purnima 2024: How to wish Guru Purnima to your teachers?

Expressing your feelings through meaningful wishes and quotes on special days shows the people they hold importance in your life. While sending gifts or meeting your gurus on Guru Purnima can be special, you can also make the day meaningful by sending them quotes and important sayings from famous people.

Guru Purnima 2024 Meaningful Quotes:

“A true Guru helps us discover the light within ourselves. They guide us with their wisdom, patience, and unwavering belief in our potential.” - Unknown.

"A guru is not someone who holds a torch for you. A guru is the torch." - Unknown.

"Guru is the creator, preserver, and destroyer. Guru is verily the supreme Brahman. Salutations to that Guru." - Guru Gita.

“Teachers open the door, but you must enter yourself.” - Chinese Proverb.

"The guru is like dynamite because he has exploded in 360 degrees and his fragments are reaching everywhere." - Sadhguru.

“A good teacher is like the rising sun that comes to fill the empty and dark minds with the light of education.” - Anamika Mishra.

Guru Purnima 2024 Quotes by Famous People:

“Creativity is the key to success in the future, and primary education is where teachers can bring creativity in children at that level.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.

“Intelligence plus character – that is a goal of true education.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

“Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.” - Robert Frost.

“Learning is the only thing the mind never exhausts, never fears, and never regrets.” - Leonardo da Vinci.

“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.” - Swami Vivekananda.