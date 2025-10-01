Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: 50+ messages, images, greetings, quotes by Bapu and WhatsApp status to share on October 2

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, observed every year on October 2, commemorates the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. The day honours his timeless principles of truth and non-violence. In 2025, India will celebrate Bapu’s 156th birth anniversary, which is also recognised globally as the International Day of Non-Violence. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2, honours Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of truth and non-violence.(Freepik)

Celebrate Gandhi’s legacy by sharing wishes, quotes, images, messages, and greetings, or updating your WhatsApp and Facebook status to inspire friends and family. (Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance, celebration and all about Mahatma Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary )

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025 greetings

1. Wishing you a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May his ideals of truth and non-violence guide us all.

2. Let’s celebrate the 156th birth anniversary of Bapu by following his path of peace. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

3. May the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi inspire us to lead a life of honesty and compassion.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2.(Canva)

4. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let’s honour Bapu by spreading love and non-violence everywhere.

5. On Gandhi Jayanti, may we all embrace truth, peace, and harmony in our lives.

6. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Let’s walk the path of truth.

7. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May Bapu’s wisdom guide us towards a better world.

8. Wishing you peace, harmony, and courage this Gandhi Jayanti.

9. Celebrate the Father of the Nation by practising non-violence and truthfulness. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

10. May the spirit of Gandhi live in us all. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

It marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.(Canva)

11. Let’s honour the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by practising truthfulness and non-violence.

12. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May the world be filled with peace and compassion.

13. Remembering Bapu’s life and teachings on this Gandhi Jayanti.

14. Wishing you a day of reflection and inspiration on Gandhi Jayanti.

15. May Gandhi’s philosophy of truth and non-violence guide every step of your life.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 famous quotes

16. “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

17. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

In 2025, India will celebrate Bapu’s 156th birth anniversary.(HT Photo)

18. “An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.”

19. “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

20. “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”

21. “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

22. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

23. “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind.”

24. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

The day is a national holiday in India.(Canva)

25. “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”

26. “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.”

27. “The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems.”

28. “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

Gandhi Jayanti WhatsApp and Facebook status

29. On this day, let’s pledge to follow the teachings of Bapu. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

30. Sending you warm wishes on Gandhi Jayanti. May truth and peace always guide you.

31. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let’s honour Bapu by spreading kindness and compassion.

It is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence.(Canva)

32. May the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi inspire positive change in your life.

33. Wishing you a thoughtful and peaceful Gandhi Jayanti.

34. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let’s embrace non-violence in thoughts, words, and deeds.

35. On this special day, let’s remember the man who taught the world the power of peace.

36. Wishing you joy and wisdom on Gandhi Jayanti!

37. May Bapu’s teachings illuminate our path and hearts. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

38. Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by spreading love, kindness, and harmony.

39. Let’s honour the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by practising truthfulness and non-violence.

40. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May the world be filled with peace and compassion.

Messages for family and friends

41. Remembering Bapu’s life and teachings on this Gandhi Jayanti.

42. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let’s honour Mahatma Gandhi by spreading love, non-violence, and harmony in the world.

43. On Gandhi Jayanti, may we all find inspiration to walk the path of truth and make our lives meaningful.

44. May the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi guide us to act with courage, integrity, and compassion in all aspects of life.

Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869.(Canva)

45. Wishing you a thoughtful Gandhi Jayanti—let’s work together to bring harmony and justice to the world.

46. On this day, let’s pledge to resolve conflicts through understanding, patience, and non-violent solutions.

47. Celebrate the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi by making choices that reflect truth, honesty, and compassion.

48. May the message of non-violence, truth, and harmony remain alive in our hearts this Gandhi Jayanti.

49. Celebrate Bapu’s 156th birth anniversary by spreading love, tolerance, and understanding wherever you go.

50. Celebrate Gandhi’s legacy by practising compassion, tolerance, and honesty every day.

51. May the spirit of Gandhi fill your heart and guide you towards making the world a better place.

52. On Gandhi Jayanti, let’s pledge to live by Bapu’s ideals and create a world full of love and justice.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.