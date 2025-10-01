Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance, celebration and all about Mahatma Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Every year on October 2, India and the world come together to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi or fondly as ‘Bapu’. This day honours his enduring message of non-violence and truth. In 2025, we mark the 156th birth anniversary of Bapu. In India, October 2 is observed as a national holiday, while globally it is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. (Also read: October festivals 2025 calendar: Dussehra, Diwali date to when is Karwa Chauth and more; check the complete list ) Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Gandhi Jayanti is a significant day for Indians, celebrated on October 2.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 history

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was a key figure in India’s struggle for independence, leading non-violent movements against British rule. Thanks to his leadership and the efforts of numerous freedom fighters, India gained independence in 1947. Gandhi’s philosophy of Satyagraha, centred on truth and non-violence, inspired people worldwide. Following his assassination in 1948, Gandhi Jayanti was declared a national holiday in India. The day is observed not only to honour his legacy but also to promote peace, harmony, and non-violence.

What's the significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti carries deep significance for Indians. It is a day to honour Bapu’s teachings, apply them in daily life, and safeguard the nation that he and other freedom fighters worked tirelessly to free. Beyond this, Gandhi’s principles remind us of the strength of peaceful resistance and the importance of standing up for justice without resorting to violence, a lesson that remains more relevant today than ever.

How Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated

Gandhi Jayanti is marked with cultural events and remembrance ceremonies. On October 2, the President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries pay their respects at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Schools and educational institutions hold cultural programmes where students often perform Bapu’s favourite bhajan, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. The day is also celebrated with debates, film screenings, and fancy dress competitions, keeping his legacy alive through learning and creativity.