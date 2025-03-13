Happy Hola Mohalla 2025: 20 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

Hola Mohalla 2025 wishes: Hola Mohalla is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh ji in 1699. Hola Mohalla brings together Sikhs from around the world to celebrate their shared heritage and values. The festival showcases the martial skills and traditions of the Sikh community. Also read | Hola Mohalla 2025: When will it be celebrated? Know all about the 3-day festival Happy Hola Mohalla 2025 wishes, and greetings you can share on social media. (Pic courtesy: Wallpapercave.com)

When is Hola Mohalla 2025?

During Hola Mohalla, Sikh men engage in mock battles to demonstrate their valour, strength and military training. Contests are also organised to check how prepared they are when it comes to physical strength. This year, Hola Mohalla 2025 will be celebrated from March 14 to 16.

Many Sikhs visit Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa, to attend the grand celebrations, which include martial arts displays, processions, and kirtans. Many volunteer for langar seva (community kitchen service) to help prepare and serve meals to the community. People also listen to kirtans (devotional songs) and kathas (scripture readings) to connect with the spiritual significance of the festival.

Happy Hola Mohalla 2025 wishes, greetings, quotes

Here are 20 Hola Mohalla wishes to share with family and friends:

1. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Hola Mohalla! May this festive season bring you strength, courage, and happiness.

2. May the valour and bravery of the Sikh warriors inspire you to face life's challenges with confidence and determination. Happy Hola Mohalla!

3. On this auspicious occasion of Hola Mohalla, I wish you and your family a year filled with love, laughter, and prosperity.

4. May the spirit of Hola Mohalla ignite within you the passion for justice, equality, and compassion. Warm wishes on this festive day!

5. Here's to celebrating the courage, resilience, and unity of the Sikh community! Happy Hola Mohalla!

6. May the colours of Hola Mohalla fill your life with vibrancy, joy, and triumph. Wishing you a wonderful celebration!

7. Wishing you a Hola Mohalla that's as bright and beautiful as the Sikh spirit! May your day be filled with laughter, love, and light.

8. May the bravery and sacrifice of the Sikh martyrs inspire you to stand up for what's right and just. Happy Hola Mohalla!

9. On this festive occasion of Hola Mohalla, I wish you and your loved ones a year filled with happiness, harmony, and prosperity.

10. May the festivities of Hola Mohalla bring you closer to your roots, your culture, and your community. Warm wishes!



Hola Mohalla WhatsApp, Facebook status to post

11. Wishing you a Hola Mohalla that's filled with music, dance, and merriment! May your heart be filled with joy and your spirit be lifted.

12. May the message of Hola Mohalla inspire you to stand up for the rights of the marginalized and the oppressed. Happy Hola Mohalla!

13. On this special day of Hola Mohalla, I wish you and your family a year filled with love, light, and laughter.

14. May the spirit of Hola Mohalla guide you on your journey through life, inspiring you to be brave, compassionate, and just. Warm wishes!

15. Wishing you a Hola Mohalla that's as vibrant and colourful as the Sikh culture! May your day be filled with joy, music, and dance.

16. May the bravery and sacrifice of the Sikh warriors inspire you to stand up for what's right and just. Happy Hola Mohalla!

17. On this festive occasion of Hola Mohalla, I wish you and your loved ones a year filled with happiness, harmony, and prosperity.

18. May the message of Hola Mohalla inspire you to work towards a world that's more just, equitable, and compassionate. Warm wishes!

19. Wishing you a Hola Mohalla that's filled with love, laughter, and light! May your heart be filled with joy and your spirit be lifted.

20. May the spirit of Hola Mohalla guide you on your journey through life, inspiring you to be brave, resilient, and united. Happy Hola Mohalla!