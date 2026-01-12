Happy Lohri 2026: Top 50 wishes, messages, GIFs, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends and family

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes: Lohri is a lively midwinter harvest festival that marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer, sunnier days as the sun begins its northward journey. Rooted in Punjabi tradition, it is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti and carries deep cultural and spiritual significance. This year, Lohri falls on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The festival is all about joy and togetherness, with friends and family gathering around bonfires to sing, dance, and celebrate the season’s abundance. (Also read: Lohri 2026: Is it on January 13 or 14? Know the correct date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history and significance ) Happy Lohri 2026 wishes: Celebrate Lohri 2026 with joy, warmth, and cherished moments with loved ones.(Freepik)

If you and your family are celebrating Lohri, check out our curated collection of the best wishes, messages, greetings, and images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms to make this festival even more special.

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes

1. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri! May the festival bring joy, prosperity, and endless happiness to you and your family.

2. May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all your worries and fill your life with warmth, laughter, and positivity.

Lohri is a Punjabi festival celebrated to mark the harvest season.(Canva)

3. Happy Lohri! May your days be as bright as the flames of the Lohri bonfire and your life as sweet as jaggery.

4. Sending you warm Lohri greetings! May this festival bring you success, happiness, and all that you desire.

5. May the festival of Lohri fill your home with love, laughter, and the sweetness of good fortune.

6. Happy Lohri! Dance around the bonfire, sing traditional songs, and celebrate the abundance and blessings of life.

7. Wishing you a Lohri full of joy, good health, and cherished moments with family and friends.

It falls a day before Makar Sankranti, usually on January 13.(Freepik)

8. May the harvest season bring you prosperity, and may your life be blessed with happiness this Lohri.

9. Happy Lohri! May the festival inspire hope, positivity, and a fresh start in your life.

10. Sending you warm wishes on Lohri for a year full of laughter, togetherness, and sweet memories.

Happy Lohri WhatsApp status

11. May the joy of Lohri brighten your life and bring you closer to your loved ones.

12. Wishing you sweet moments, laughter, and endless blessings this festive season of Lohri.

13. Happy Lohri! May your life glow with happiness and your days be filled with celebrations.

The festival signifies the end of the winter solstice.(Freepik)

14. May the fire of Lohri burn away negativity and fill your life with hope, peace, and prosperity.

15. Wishing you a colorful and cheerful Lohri with songs, dances, and delicious treats.

16. Happy Lohri! May your home be filled with warmth, love, and abundance this season.

17. May the festival of Lohri bring new opportunities, happiness, and positive energy into your life.

18. Wishing you and your family a joyful Lohri full of celebrations and cherished memories.

People celebrate Lohri by lighting bonfires and gathering around them.(Pinterest)

19. Happy Lohri! May the sweetness of jaggery and the goodness of sesame seeds add sweetness to your life.

20. May this Lohri fill your heart with hope, your soul with peace, and your life with happiness.

Lohri greetings for family and friends

21. Wishing you a sparkling Lohri, full of fun, music, dance, and the warmth of family and friends.

22. Happy Lohri! May the festival light up your life with success, joy, and good fortune.

23. May the auspicious occasion of Lohri bring you prosperity, happiness, and unending joy.

Traditional foods include jaggery, sesame seeds, peanuts, and popcorn.(Canva)

24. Wishing you a memorable Lohri with laughter, songs, dance, and a bountiful harvest of blessings.

25. Happy Lohri! May the flames of the bonfire ignite hope, courage, and positivity in your life.

26. Sending heartfelt wishes for a joyful and prosperous Lohri to you and your loved ones.

27. May this festival fill your life with sweetness, love, and happiness that lasts the entire year.

28. Happy Lohri! Celebrate the harvest, cherish your loved ones, and embrace the joy of togetherness.

Lohri is celebrated with songs, dances, and festive folk music.(Freepik)

29. Wishing you a Lohri filled with bright moments, endless laughter, and countless blessings.

30. May the spirit of Lohri bring warmth, happiness, and harmony to your home and your heart.

31. Happy Lohri! May this festival bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with laughter and joy.

32. Wishing you a Lohri full of happiness, prosperity, and sweet moments to cherish forever.

33. May the warmth of the Lohri bonfire fill your home with love, positivity, and togetherness.

34. Happy Lohri! Celebrate the season with dance, music, and the company of your dear ones.

35. May this Lohri bring new beginnings, success, and endless opportunities into your life.

36. Wishing you a festival as bright and joyful as the flames of the Lohri bonfire.

The festival holds spiritual significance, symbolising warmth, light, and positivity.(Freepik)

37. Happy Lohri! May your life be blessed with good health, happiness, and abundance this year.

38. Let the spirit of Lohri inspire hope, courage, and positivity in every aspect of your life.

39. Wishing you sweet moments, cherished memories, and laughter that lasts long after Lohri.

40. Happy Lohri! May your days be filled with sunshine, your nights with warmth, and your heart with joy.

41. Celebrate this Lohri with love, togetherness, and a heart full of gratitude for all your blessings.

42. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Lohri with happiness that multiplies every day of the year.

43. Happy Lohri! May the festival ignite the flame of positivity and success in your life.

44. May the sweetness of jaggery and sesame seeds remind you of the simple joys of life this Lohri.

45. Wishing you a fun-filled Lohri with music, dance, delicious treats, and unforgettable memories.

46. Happy Lohri! May your home be filled with warmth, laughter, and the love of family and friends.

47. May this festival bring hope, happiness, and endless prosperity to your doorstep this Lohri.

48. Wishing you a sparkling Lohri celebration with joy, unity, and the spirit of togetherness.

49. Happy Lohri! May every moment of this festival bring you happiness, health, and harmony.

50. May the festival of Lohri fill your life with positivity, laughter, and countless blessings.

A part of this story includes AI-generated elements.