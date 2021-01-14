Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Pongal
Pongal, also known as Tai Pongal, is a harvest festival celebrated in South India and is dedicated to the Hindu Sun God, Surya. The multi-day festival is celebrated with much fervour by the Tamil community and is observed in the month of Tai as per the Tamil solar calendar, this year the festival will begin on January 14 and end on January 17. Usual festivities and traditions related to this festival include decorating cows and their horns, ritual bathing, processions, offering prayers at home and temples, meeting family and friends, and exchanging gifts. However, this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic it may not be possible to congregate in large numbers, if at all. But one can always extend wishes via video calls, texts and images. Here are some wishes for you to share with you loved ones this Pongal:
As you joyfully celebrate the festival of Pongal and welcome the harvest season, this greeting is being sent your way, to wish you everything, that the occasion is meant to bring. Happy Pongal!
I pray that this festival may be the start of your brighter days filled with happiness, good luck, and prosperity. Happy Pongal!
May the sweetness of gur, doodh and kaju bring happiness into your life. A very happy Pongal to you and your family!
Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that’s best. May the harvest season festival be one that brings along with it all that’s best and everything you deserve.
May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal bring happiness aplenty and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal.
Celebrate this day with a heart filled with cheer and fervor. Sending my warmest greetings to you and your family and loved ones this auspicious day. Happy Pongal!
May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal!
Sending you our warmest wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal.
Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with these beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!
Here comes the vessel, here comes the milk, here comes the first harvest rice. Pongal is ready; let us start the celebrations! Happy Pongal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh Bihu 2021: Of Pithas and Meji, festive feels at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pongal 2021: Kolam, rice, and prayers for a better year ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Makar Sankranti: Kites go out of stock amid pandemic, sellers rue low supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Pongal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pongal 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival
- Pongal is celebrated with a lot of zeal in various parts of India, especially, Tamil Nadu and this year, it is being celebrated on January 14. Here's all you need to know about the history, significance and celebrations of Pongal in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Martial art display held on snow in J-K's Pahalgam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lohri 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the mid-winter festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Lohri 2021: WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes, SMS to wish Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Makar Sankranti 2021: Here's why kite flying is a major part of the festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance, celebrations of Assam's harvest festival
- Magh Bihu 2021: Like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Assam’s Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu also marks the end of cold and harsh winter months and here’s all you need to know about the date, significance and celebration of the harvest festival in agriculture-based India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lohri 2021: Intimate gatherings, home chefs book veg orders more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lohri sans dhol: Less demand for dholwallahs amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Makar Sankranti: History, significance and date of the festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Uttarayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Lohri, celebs look forward to new beginnings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox