Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Pongal

Pongal, also known as Tai Pongal, is a harvest festival celebrated in South India and is dedicated to the Hindu Sun God, Surya. The multi-day festival is celebrated with much fervour by the Tamil community and is observed in the month of Tai as per the Tamil solar calendar, this year the festival will begin on January 14 and end on January 17. Usual festivities and traditions related to this festival include decorating cows and their horns, ritual bathing, processions, offering prayers at home and temples, meeting family and friends, and exchanging gifts. However, this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic it may not be possible to congregate in large numbers, if at all. But one can always extend wishes via video calls, texts and images. Here are some wishes for you to share with you loved ones this Pongal:

Happy Pongal

As you joyfully celebrate the festival of Pongal and welcome the harvest season, this greeting is being sent your way, to wish you everything, that the occasion is meant to bring. Happy Pongal!

I pray that this festival may be the start of your brighter days filled with happiness, good luck, and prosperity. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal





May the sweetness of gur, doodh and kaju bring happiness into your life. A very happy Pongal to you and your family!

Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that’s best. May the harvest season festival be one that brings along with it all that’s best and everything you deserve.

Happy Pongal





May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal bring happiness aplenty and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal.

Celebrate this day with a heart filled with cheer and fervor. Sending my warmest greetings to you and your family and loved ones this auspicious day. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal!





Sending you our warmest wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal.

Happy Pongal

Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with these beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!

Here comes the vessel, here comes the milk, here comes the first harvest rice. Pongal is ready; let us start the celebrations! Happy Pongal.