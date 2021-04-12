Happy Ramadan 2021: WhatsApp messages, GIFs, Facebook status for Ramzan Mubarak

The eve of Shabaan that marks the onset of Ramadan is upon us and as Muslims across the world gear up for a month of fasting and increased recitation of the Quran to strengthen their faith, the positive smell of spiritual awakening is in the air. Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening.

Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, is the time when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. If the crescent moon is sighted after the evening prayers on April 12, Ramadan and the first day of month-long fasting will begin from Tuesday that is April 13.

With the festive cheer bubbling around, check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish Ramzan Mubarak or Ramazan Kareem to your family and friends on sighting the Ramadan crescent moon tonight:

Ramadan Mubarak. May Allah give you all the happiness and success and guide you to the right path.(HT Digital)

I wish that the holy spirit of Ramadan enlighten our souls and guide us to our deen. Ramadan Mubarak.(HT Digital)

May Allah bless you with a peaceful and prosperous life. Wish you a happy Ramadan. Keep me in your prayers.(HT Digital)

Happy Ramadan to everyone. May the blessings of the month Ramadan be on all of us and may Allah grant our prayers and fasts!(HT Digital)

Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life.(HT Digital)

Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.(HT Digital)

Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you!(Ht Digital)

Ramadan takes you on a spiritual journey that ends right at the door of Allah, where dwells endless mercy and immeasurable happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you!(HT Digital)

Four Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2592000 Seconds of Happiness, Ramadan Kareem Mubarak.(HT Digital)

We should be very much obliged to Almighty Allah, who gives us the chance of prayer in the holiest month of Ramadan. May Allah bring happiness for you in this Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak to you.(HT Digital)

Those chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, old or sick with health restrictions are exempted from observing a fast during Ramadan. They should compensate for it by performing Fidiya which is done by feeding a poor person on every day of Ramadan or every day of missing one’s fast.

