Happy Ramadan 2021: WhatsApp messages, GIFs, Facebook status for Ramzan Mubarak
The eve of Shabaan that marks the onset of Ramadan is upon us and as Muslims across the world gear up for a month of fasting and increased recitation of the Quran to strengthen their faith, the positive smell of spiritual awakening is in the air. Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening.
Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, is the time when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. If the crescent moon is sighted after the evening prayers on April 12, Ramadan and the first day of month-long fasting will begin from Tuesday that is April 13.
With the festive cheer bubbling around
Those chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, old or sick with health restrictions are exempted from observing a fast during Ramadan. They should compensate for it by performing Fidiya which is done by feeding a poor person on every day of Ramadan or every day of missing one’s fast.
