Happy Vishu wishes 2025: 30+ messages, images, greetings, SMS and WhatsApp status to celebrate Malayalam New Year

Happy Vishu 2025: Every year, Vishu is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in the state of Kerala. It coincides with the celebrations of multiple other states that celebrate their regional new year during the same time, from Poila Boishak in West Bengal to Baisakhi in Punjab. Happy Vishu 2025: It will be observed on April 14.(Canva)

Vishu is observed on the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam. People deck up in new clothes, decorate their homes with flower rangoli and have Vishu-special dishes with their loved ones.

This year, Vishu will be observed on April 14. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, we have curated a list of wishes, images, messages that you can share with your near and dear ones on the special day of Malayalam new year.

Happy Vishu wishes, messages:

Wishing you a Vishu filled with new hope, joy, and prosperity.

2. May this Vishu bring happiness, peace, and success to your life.

3. Let this Vishu be a new beginning of dreams, hopes, and happiness.

4. Vishu Ashamsakal! May Lord Krishna bless your home with love and laughter.

5. May your life shine as brightly as the Vishu Kani.

6. May this auspicious day bring light, warmth, and smiles to you and your family.

7. Sending you heartfelt wishes on Vishu. Stay blessed always.

8. May this Vishu strengthen the bond of love in your family.

9. On this Vishu, may your dreams blossom and your efforts bear fruit.

10. Celebrate this Vishu with joy in your heart and positivity in your mind.

Happy Vishu to everyone!(Canva)

Happy Vishu SMS and Whatsapp messages:

11. Happy Vishu! Wishing you a fresh start full of positivity.

12. May your Vishu be as golden as the kani and as sweet as payasam.

13. Happy Vishu! Let happiness and success bloom in your life.

14. Wishing you brightness, beauty, and blessings this Vishu.

15. May the light of Vishu bring joy to your home.

16. Sending you smiles and sunshine this Vishu.

17. Hope your Vishu is as vibrant as the flowers in your kani.

18. Happy Vishu! Here's to new beginnings and golden opportunities.

19. May the spirit of Vishu brighten your days ahead.

20. A new year, a new start—happy Vishu to you and your loved ones!

Celebrate Vishu with your loved ones.(Canva)

21. Happy Vishu to the most wonderful family—may our bonds grow stronger each year.

22. Wishing my dear friend a Vishu full of love, laughter, and prosperity.

23. To my family, you are my kani every day—beautiful and filled with blessings.

Happy Vishu wishes for friends and family:

24. Happy Vishu to the one who fills my life with light—stay blessed always.

25. Dear friend, may this Vishu bring countless reasons for you to smile.

26. To my parents, who are the roots of my happiness—Vishu Ashamsakal!

27. Brother/Sister, may this Vishu bring you success in every step of life.

28. Wishing my loved ones a Vishu filled with colors, flowers, and endless blessings.

29. May this Vishu remind you that every sunrise is a fresh chance at greatness.

30. As you open your eyes to the Vishu Kani, may your life open up to abundance.

May Vishu bring hope, happiness and prosperity!(Canva)

31. Let go of the past and embrace this Vishu with hope and courage.

32. On this Vishu, sow seeds of kindness, and reap a harvest of happiness.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.