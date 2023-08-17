Hariyali Teej 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Hariyali Teej is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur across the country. The celebration of the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati brings devotees from all over the country together to observe the festival. One of the biggest festivals celebrated in India, Hariyali Teej is observed by the women of the family worshipping the god and the goddess to pray for conjugal bliss and a happy married life. Women also pray for the longevity of their husband and children.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Shubh muhurat, Puja samagri, rituals(PTI)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should know about Hariyali Teej:

Shubh Muhurat:

Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19. The Tritiya Tithi will start at 8:01 PM August 18 and will go on till 10:19 PM on August 19.

Puja Samagri:

Hariyali Teej is mostly observed by the women of the northern part of India, especially of the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. For the puja of Lord Shiva, betel leaves, datura leaves, banana leaves, a fresh piece of white cloth, chandan and gangajal are required. For the puja of Goddess Parvati, bangles, sindoor, toe rings, bindi, mehendi, alta, kumkum, comb, jewellery and flowers are required. Curd, milk, sugar, honey, paan and supari, incense sticks, lamp and fruits are also required for the rituals.

Rituals:

On Hariyali Teej, married women visit their parents’ house, wear new clothes, usually green sari and bangles and prepare swings to sit and sing Teej songs. Sindhara – a bucket of gift – consisting of homemade sweets, henna and bangles are sent to the daughter and her in-laws by the parents of the married woman. Due to this custom, Hariyali Teej is also known as Sindhara Teej.

