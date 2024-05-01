Harry Potter Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you want to know about the day of magic

Harry Potter Day 2024: The world of magic that mesmerised all of us and made us fans forever. Harry Potter books are the reason why we believed in Hogwarts, the spin of the wand and the spells, the friendship shared by Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermonie Granger. Harry Potter taught us that with resilience and courage, we can defeat even the strongest of enemies. He taught us that if we have the right friends beside us, life is always a bit easier. Every year, Harry Potter Day is observed to remind us of the courage and bravery that Harry had. Needless to say, it is also another excuse to take a fresh dive back into the world of magic. As we gear up to celebrate the day of magic, here are a few things that we need to keep in mind. Every year, Harry Potter Day is observed on May 2.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, Harry Potter Day is observed on May 2. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

The series of Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling dates back to 1998, and the films made on those books started in 2001. However, a decade after the films were done, Harry Potter Day came to be established. The then President of the United Kingdom David Cameron announced that every year May 2 will be observed as Harry Potter Day to remind people of Harry's resilience and courage. It was commonly mistaken that the date falls on Harry Potter's birthday. However, a true Potterhead knows the real reason – on May 2, the great Battle of Hogwarts was fought and Lord Voldemort – harry Potter's nemesis – was defeated.

Significance:

Harry Potter, since childhood, has made us dream of a world that is ruled by magic, love, friendship and fun. On this day, dust the Harry Potter books and the DVDs from the shelves and gather your friends together. Wear your Harry Potter-themed pajamas and have a rerun of the films, because no matter what, we can never get enough of Harry Potter and the world of magic.