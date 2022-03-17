Holi 2022: Tomorrowland to Elrow, party themes to go all out

Small and intimate bashes are a thing of the past, or so it seems looking at the preparations for Holi parties this year. Unique concepts inspired by western carnivals and music festivals, are keeping party planners on their toes, as many are set to ring in Holi in maximalistic style!

“For one of our clients, I recently created a Moulin Rouge and Tomorrowland kind of concept, and we called it Hola Rouge,” says Swati Chiripal from ELD, a Delhi-based party planning service, adding, “It was a fun event, mixing Holi with Tomorrowland concept. There are other parties happening closer to Holi, for which we’re creating fun ceilings, photo booths and different kinds of gear for people to wear, for instance, tinted shades. It’s all to curate cool vibes while they play Holi.”

Sharing that people do not want to hold back, since “they haven’t played Holi in over two years now”, Arpit Maheshwari from Wanna Party informs, “We are getting queries around Elrow, Mexican Fiesta, Neon-themed party, and Go All White themes across our stores including Mumbai and Delhi. People are into neon props, decor like colourful streamers, party wearables like wigs, leaf garlands and hats.”

Bright colours in every inch of the party space are also something party-goers can look forward to, this time. Ankoor Pasari, from The Viral Party, will be organising an Elrow-themed Holi party at a farm in Delhi’s Chhattarpur. He says, “An Elrow party is a proper paradise for party and music lovers... As the situation gets safer, we’re inspired by the most colourful party themes in the world, full of colourful confetti and fancy dresses. From 18 year olds to 50 year olds, we would ensure it’s fun for everyone. Our party will be 25% music, 25% performers, 25% the decoration and 25% the crowd,” and adds that along with a pop of colour, party planners are also ensuring all Covid protocols are followed, to be able to host Holi parties safely.

And Bollywood vibes will be aplenty at Holi celebrations in Mumbai! Labhansh Acharya, a party organiser, shares, “We are organising a grand Holi party in Mumbai, and expecting at least 4,000 people. Our theme is a mix of techno and Bollywood, with some of best artists and DJs lined up. Ours will be an open air party, with dance, dhol, colour blasts, confetti, water sprinkles and rain dance, so people can catch up on all the fun they missed out on.”

