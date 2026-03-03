Holi 2026: From Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh to Punjab's Hola Mohalla, here's how India celebrates festival of colours
Holi 2026 is on March 4. The 'festival of colours' is celebrated differently across India states, showcasing the country's rich cultural diversity.
Holi 2026 is here. Holi is rarely just a one-day event in India. This year, the main festival falls on March 4, 2026, when people come together to play with colours and celebrate the arrival of spring. A day earlier, on March 3, 2026, bonfires will be lit across the country to symbolise the burning of Holika (Holika Dahan), marking the triumph of good over evil. Also read | Happy Holi 2026: 100 best wishes, colourful images, messages, greetings, GIFs and WhatsApp status to share
While the central theme remains the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, the execution varies wildly from one border to the next. From the playful violence of sticks in the north to the sombre reflections of the south, India’s 'festival of colours' is a masterclass in cultural diversity.
Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh
In the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon, Holi isn't just about powdered pigment — it’s about defense. Following the legend of Lord Krishna visiting Radha’s village and being playfully chased away, the women of Barsana take to the streets with large wooden sticks (lathis). Men from Nandgaon arrive to 'tease' the women, who respond by raining blows down upon the men's shields. It is a spectacle of strength and song, where the men must endure the ‘beating’ with grace, all while being drenched in organic colours and water.
Hola Mohalla in Punjab
Started by Guru Gobind Singh, Hola Mohalla is a distinct variation celebrated by the Sikh community, primarily in Anandpur Sahib. While dry powders are used, the focus is on martial arts. Expect to see gatka (traditional sword fighting), mock battles, and daring horsemanship. It transforms the festival of colours and love into a celebration of courage and readiness.
Dhulandi in Haryana
In Haryana, Holi is known as Dhulandi, and it takes on a particularly spirited — and often mischievous — tone. A unique tradition where sisters-in-law (bhabhis) play pranks on their brothers-in-law (devars). Traditionally, the women might form a human chain to 'capture' the men, who then have to 'buy' their freedom by offering sweets or gifts. It’s a day characterised by high-energy humour and community feasts.
Holi in West Bengal, Manipur, Goa, Maharashtra
While the core spirit of Holi remains constant, its regional flavours are what make the Indian landscape so vibrant during this season. In West Bengal, the festival is celebrated as Basanta Utsav, where students at Shantiniketan dress in yellow and perform graceful dance to welcome spring.
Moving west to Maharashtra, the focus shifts to Rang Panchami, celebrated five days after the full moon with massive community water fights. Down in Goa, the festival takes the form of Shigmo, a grand street carnival featuring folk dances and elaborate floats. Meanwhile, in Manipur, the five-day Yaosang festival blends Hindu traditions with indigenous culture, most notably through the Thabal Chongba, a traditional moonlight dance where youth join hands in a rhythmic circle.
The universal thread: good over evil
Despite the different names — be it Rang Panchami in Maharashtra or Dol Jatra in Bengal — the core remains the Holika Dahan. On the eve of the main event, bonfires are lit across the country to symbolise the burning of the demoness Holika. This ritual serves as a collective 'reset button', encouraging people to burn away past grievances and start the new season with a clean slate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
