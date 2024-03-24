Holika Dahan 2024 date and time: Shubh muhurat, rituals, puja samagri list and all you want to know

Holika Dahan 2024 date and time: Shubh muhurat, rituals, puja samagri list and all you want to kThe two-day Holi celebrations begins with Choti Holi where people observe the ritual of Holika Dahan which is symbolic of victory of good over evil. The second day is celebrated as Rangowali Holi where people play with dry (gulal) and wet colours, pour buckets of water on each other, dance, indulge in gujia, malpua, thandai, and bhaang and make merry. This year the first day of Holi will be observed on Sunday, March 24, 2024 and the Holika Dahan rituals will be observed a little late in the night. The origin of festival of colours goes back to centuries ago and even finds mention in many ancient scriptures and texts. (Also read | Holika Dahan 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing the ritual on Choti Holi) This year the first day of Holi will be observed on Sunday, March 24, 2024 and the Holika Dahan rituals will be observed a little late in the night. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

History of Holika Dahan

The history of Holika Dahan celebration goes back to a Hindu mythological tale of demon king Hiranyakashyap and his son Prahlada, which finds mention in Vishnu Purana and the Bhagavata Purana. Hiranyakashipu, a powerful and tyrannical demon had received a boon from Lord Brahma, which granted him protection from death. Thinking that he could not be killed he became arrogant and ordered everyone in his kingdom to worship only him as a god. However, his son Prahlada was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to follow his father's instructions which angered Hiranyakashipu. He attempted to kill his own son in various ways, including poisoning, throwing him off cliffs, and sending him into fire. However, each time Prahlada emerged unscathed due to the divine protection of Vishnu.

Holika Dahan story is related to the episode when Hiranyakashipu took assistance from his sister Holika to kill his son. Holika had a protective cloak that prevented her from burning in the fire. She sat with her nephew on a burning pyre and to everyone's astonishment while Holika was turned to ashes, Prahlad was protected, failing another attempt of Hiranyakashipu to kill him.

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat

Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24, 2024

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 11:13 pm to 12:27 am, March 25

Duration - 1 hour 14 minutes

Holika Dahan rituals

Holika Dahan puja preparations begin with cleansing of the area where the bonfire has to be prepared for burning. It can be swept, washed and later purified with Gangajal. Before Holika Dahan, one is advised to take a bath and wear clean clothes.

2. Post the cleaning ritual, samagri for Holika Dahan must be gathered be it woods, twigs, leaves, cow dung cakes, sesame seeds, dry coconut and wheat grains. Holika Dahan ritual is aimed at removing negativities, roadblocks, and bad energies from the life and by burning all these items, one wishes to achieve an obstacle-free and successful path ahead.

3. A separate area is created to keep idols of Lord Vishnu, Prahlada, and Holika to revisit their story. Puja samagri like flowers incense sticks, sweets, fruits and other things are kept.

4. During the puja, mantra for Lord Vishnu and prayers from Vishnu Sahastranama are sung. Holika Dahan mantra is also recited.

5. Holika Dahan rituals may vary in different parts of the country, but people usually offer flowers, sweets, coconut and other such things to the fire. This helps ward off evil.

6. Roasting grains, popcorn, coconut and chickpeas are thrown into this bonfire. People gather around the fire, singing hymns, chanting prayers, and offering various offerings to the fire.

Holika Dahan puja samagri list

Coconut, gulal, akshat, roli, flowers, ghee diya, turmeric, cow dung cakes, sweets or bhog, milk, fruits, sandalwood paste, wood, camphor, incence sticks, moong, batashe