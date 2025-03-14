How to remove Holi colours from face, hair, nails: 10 post Holi 2025 hacks

Holi 2025: It may take some time and patience to completely remove the Holi colours from your face. The sooner you start removing the Holi 2025 colours, the better. But remember to be gentle with your skin and hair, and don't hesitate to repeat the removal methods if needed. You must also refrain from using harsh chemicals. Also read | Expert-approved skin and hair care tips for your Holi party A little post-Holi care can make your Holi 2025 memorable. (Freepik)

Post Holi 2025 skincare tips

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist and cosmetologist, Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic shared her tips. Here's how to get rid of colour from your skin, nails and hair, according to her:

1. Immediately wash colours with lukewarm water after playing Holi.

2. Do not use hot water for baths as it leads to skin irritation and dryness.

3. Use a thick moisturiser containing shea butter, vitamin E, etc., to soothe and heal your skin.

4. Immediately apply moisturiser post-shower over wet skin as it helps to lock water inside of skin.

5. Always apply oil to skin and hair before playing with colours for easy removal afterwards.

6. For face use a gentle, pH balanced cleanser.

7. Do not scrub your skin, as it leads to skin irritation.

Post Holi 2025 tips for hair and nails

8. For hair, use a clarifying shampoo, followed by any hydrating conditioner.

9. For nails, first soak them in lukewarm water for some period, followed by a gentle scrub with a nail brush and applying coconut oil to the nail cuticles.

10. If you have any kind of irritation, consider applying aloe vera gel, which will help soothe the skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.