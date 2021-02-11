IND USA
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status(HT Digital)
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status

  • Hug Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Hug Day to your girlfriend or boyfriend or even a friend who is away during the Covid-19 lockdown and exchange a silent token of love this Valentine Week
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Looking for a perfect romantic message in order to send to your beloved on Hug Day this Valentine Week? Search no further as we got you sorted with a collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Hug Day to your girlfriend or boyfriend or even a friend who is away during the Covid-19 lockdown and exchange a silent token of love this Valentine Week.

Nothing fixes emotional cracks, doubts or anxiousness about the future better than a big warm hug. It assures your special one of your genuine unconditional love and Hug Day on February 12 is just for that.

Since love is in the air, we raked up some of the most romantic wishes to send bae and strengthen your bond with her/him. Check out the Hug Day wishes here:

A tight hug from you fuels my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy hug day 2021.(HT Digital)
No matter how bad my day is, your hug makes everything feel so good. Happy hug day my love.(HT Digital)
Sometimes without any reason, a sudden hug can change someone’s life. And you did mine. Thousands hug from me to you my dear friend. Happy Hug day!(HT Digital)
I was waiting for someone to come and hug me so tight that all my broken heart pieces get affixed, and then you came. Happy Hug Day.(HT Digital)
Before Valentine’s day, I want to put my arm around you and share a hug because it brings us closer. Happy Hug Day!(HT Digital)
Sending you a warm hug from miles away because this hug day my arms will feel empty without you. Happy Hug Day dear.(HT Digital)
Happy Hug Day to my angel; the way you love me and come closer to give me a hug simply sets sparkles in my heart.(HT Digital)
A long tight hug from you is perfect any day and every day. Love is an abstract thing and can’t be seen, but you can express your love into a warm hug. Happy hug day!(HT Digital)
Staying miles apart doesn’t matter; my love will always find a way to reach you to give you a tight hug. Happy Hug Day.
Set the butterflies free in my stomach, Set sparkle in my heart. How? Simply give me a warm hug because I need it more than you imagine. Happy Hug day my angel.(HT Digital)

Hug is seen as an expression of love and care. When two people hug each other, their brain releases Oxytocin, which is also known as happy hormone or love hormone.

The secretion of this hormone helps body alleviate the blood pressure, making the person relaxed. Couples hug each other on this day to showcase their love and care.

hug day romantic gifs best quotes whatsapp messages facebook status girlfriend couples boyfriend covid-19 lockdown valentines day
