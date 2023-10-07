Indian Air Force Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

Indian Air Force Day is a historic event celebrated annually to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. The IAF personnel who protect India's skies are honoured on this day for their dedication, bravery and professionalism. Impressive aerial displays, parades and ceremonies are held across the country to celebrate the IAF's skill and dedication to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. It is a fitting tribute to the brave men and women who serve in the Indian Air Force and their unwavering commitment to the defence and security of the country. At several air bases around the nation, the 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force Day will be commemorated this year with great fervour and excitement. (Also read: World Smile Day 2023: 10 inspiring quotes from renowned personalities that will bring a smile to your face ) The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force displaying flares during the air exhibition at Bathinda Air Force Station,(Photo by Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)

When is Indian Air Force Day 2023

The Indian Air Force Day will mark its 91st anniversary on Monday, October 8.

Indian Air Force Day 2023 theme

The theme of this year's Indian Air Force Day, 'IAF - Airpower Beyond Boundaries', exemplifies the Indian Air Force's commitment to excellence, innovation and its role as the guardian of the nation's skies.

History of Indian Air Force Day

The IAF evolved from the Royal Indian Air Force, which was established on 8 October 1932. The IAF was established in 1950 and is still active today. The IAF fought four conflicts with Pakistan in 1947-1948, 1965, 1971 (Bangladesh War) and 1999 (Kargil War). In 1961, it supported the accession of Goa to the Indian Union. In 1962, the IAF provided critical air support to the Indian Armed Forces in their battle against the Chinese Army. In 1984, the IAF helped capture the Siachen Glacier.

In 1988, the IAF prevented the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE) from overthrowing the government in the Maldives. In times of crisis, the IAF rescues Indian citizens from abroad and provides assistance during natural disasters. It works with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space. Rakesh Sharma, who went into space in 1984, was an IAF pilot. This historic occasion pays tribute to the remarkable journey of the IAF from its inception to becoming a formidable Air Force.

Indian Air Force Day significance

Indian Air Force Day is of immense significance as it commemorates the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932 and pays tribute to the courage, dedication and professionalism of the IAF personnel. It serves as a platform to showcase the prowess of the IAF through aerial displays and parades, thereby instilling a sense of pride in the nation. It also underscores the IAF's pivotal role in safeguarding India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while emphasising its commitment to ensuring peace and security both within the country and beyond its borders.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!