International Bow Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

International Bow Day is a celebration of the splendour of the bow and the incredible ability it has to transform everything it is worn on. Bows can take many forms, from hair bows that tie up and adorn hair, to bow ties that decorate men's necks. There is one thing you can be sure of, whether it is made of silk or cotton, simple or embellished with rhinestones and glitter. Adding a bow to anything will make it look better, no matter what it is. On International Bow Day, everyone is encouraged to wear a bow and be a part of the celebration of its beauty with the rest of the world. From date to history, here is all you need to know about this special occasion.

When is International Bow Day 2023

International Bow Day is celebrated every year on August 19.

History of International Bow Day

International Bow Day was founded by Claire's, an American accessories company, in 2017 to raise awareness of the flexibility and enduring appeal of the bow. From that point forward, August 19 has been designated as International Bow Day. The bow accessories available at Claire's are very diverse. Almost every category has products with a bow motif. It's critical to retain this accessory's brilliance now because it has been a key component of fashion for decades. (Also read: World Humanitarian Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration )

International bow day significance

International Bow Day honours the many symbolic meanings associated with bows, including those related to fashion, presenting gifts, archery, cooperation, craftsmanship, cultural customs, and creative expression. Men wore bows frequently, but when fashion fads shifted, ladies also started sporting this item. Bows are used to embellish a variety of products to give them a lovely appearance in addition to being utilised as a component of an outfit. It can't be argued that bows are out of style even if ties have now surpassed them in popularity. They have kept their influence in fashion since the beginning. Recently, many guys have begun to wear their tuxedos with open bow ties, which unquestionably creates a distinctive and endearing appearance.