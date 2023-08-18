World Humanitarian Day is dedicated to honouring humanitarian efforts and recognising the contributions of those who work tirelessly to provide aid and assistance to people in need, particularly in times of crisis and conflict. The day commemorates the tragic bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad in 2003, which claimed the lives of 22 people, including UN envoy Sergio Vieira de Mello. World Humanitarian Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Photo by Twitter/makhzoumi)

Date:

World Humanitarian Day is observed annually on August 19.

History:

The origins of World Humanitarian Day can be traced back to August 19, 2003 when a massive bomb attack targeted the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, resulting in the deaths of 22 people, including the UN's Special Representative for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. The attack was a grim reminder of the risks and sacrifices that humanitarian workers face in conflict zones hence, in response to the Baghdad bombing and as a way to honour the memory of those who lost their lives, the United Nations designated August 19 as World Humanitarian Day five years later, when the General Assembly adopted a resolution with the first official observance in 2009.

Significance:

World Humanitarian Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by humanitarian workers and the importance of international solidarity in addressing global crises while also emphasizing the need to protect civilians and provide aid in conflict zones and disaster-stricken areas. In recent years, World Humanitarian Day has been linked to the broader goals of sustainable development as it underscores the critical role of humanitarian action in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by addressing the needs of the most vulnerable and marginalised populations.

Celebration:

The United Nations often launches an annual campaign in the lead-up to World Humanitarian Day which is known as "The Humanitarian Heroes" and aims to recognise and celebrate the contributions of individuals who have shown extraordinary dedication to humanitarian work. Since its establishment, World Humanitarian Day has been observed globally through various events, campaigns and activities that highlight the vital role of humanitarian workers and advocate for their protection.

It is a day to reflect on the immense challenges faced by those working to provide aid and assistance, as well as an opportunity to renew the commitment to alleviate suffering and promote a more compassionate world.