The International Day of Yoga was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, following a proposal made by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India and it encompasses a range of exercises, postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama) and meditation.

International Day of Yoga 2023: Date, history, significance, ways to celebrate (Photo by Cole Allen on Unsplash)

The practice of Yoga aims to promote overall well-being and harmony between the mind, body and spirit.

Date:

The International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21st every year.

History:

The International Day of Yoga was proposed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. He suggested that June 21st be designated as the International Day of Yoga as it is the summer solstice, which holds special significance in many parts of the world.

The proposal received overwhelming support from the member nations of the United Nations, leading to the adoption of a resolution on December 11, 2014. The resolution recognised the holistic benefits of Yoga for physical and mental health and emphasised its importance in promoting a balanced lifestyle.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. The main event took place in New Delhi, India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a mass Yoga demonstration with thousands of participants, including dignitaries from various countries.

Simultaneously, similar events were held in different parts of India and across the globe, marking the global significance of the day. Since then, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 and each year, a specific theme is chosen to highlight different aspects of Yoga where the day serves as an occasion for individuals, communities and organisations to engage in Yoga-related activities, including workshops, seminars, exhibitions and public demonstrations.

Significance:

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of practicing Yoga and encourage people around the world to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It serves as a reminder of the importance of physical and mental well-being and highlights the role of Yoga in achieving that balance.

The International Day of Yoga has witnessed widespread participation and support from people worldwide. It has become a platform for promoting the practice of Yoga, raising awareness about its benefits and fostering a sense of unity and well-being among individuals across borders and cultures.

It has become an opportunity for people from diverse cultures and backgrounds to come together and embrace the practice of Yoga as a unifying force. Though the International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year, Yoga is practiced and celebrated throughout the year by millions of people worldwide.

Celebration:

On this day, various events, workshops and Yoga sessions are organised worldwide. These events aim to promote yoga as a means to enhance physical fitness, relieve stress, improve mental health and foster a sense of peace and unity among individuals.

People of all ages and fitness levels participate in these activities, making it a global celebration of Yoga's positive impact. The International Day of Yoga has gained significant popularity and participation since its inception in 2015.