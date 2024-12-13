Karthigai Deepam 2024 date: Know the timings, puja rituals, traditions and significance

Karthigai Deepam is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly by Tamil Hindus. Although similar to Diwali, it holds a unique significance and is dedicated to honouring Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan. The day of Karthigai Deepam is fixed based on the Tamil Solar Calendar. Also read | Masi Magam 2024: Date, significance, rituals, celebration of the Tamil festival Karthigai Deepam 2024 falls on Friday, December 13. (Pinterest)

It falls in the month of Karthikai when Karthigai Nakshatra prevails during Ratrimana. This is also the time when Karthigai Nakshatra coincides with Pournami, the full moon day in the month of Karthikai, as per Drikpanchang.com.

Karthigai Deepam 2024 celebrations

Karthigai Deepam festivities at Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy temple are the most famous, and popularly known as Karthikai Brahmotsavam.

Karthigai Deepam festivity at Thiruvannamalai temple spans for 10 days. The celebration begins with Dwajarohanam on the day when Nakshatra Uthiraadam prevails at sunrise. Most of the time, Nakshatra Uthiraadam prevails 10 days before the main Karthigai Deepam day.

Karthigai Deepam 2024 date and timings

Karthigai Deepam 2024 falls on Friday, December 13, 2024, according to Drikpanchang.com:

◉ Karthigai Nakshathram begins at 07:50 am on December 13, 2024

◉ Karthigai Nakshathram ends at 05:48 am on December 14, 2024

Karthigai Deepam should not be confused with Bharani Deepam, according to Drikpanchang.com, the inaugural ritual of Karthigai Deepam. Bharani Deepam is done before sunrise at 4 am, and it falls one day before or on the same day as Karthigai Deepam. Bharani Deepam is lit inside the temple premises when Bharani Nakshatra prevails.

In most years, Bharani Deepam is lit at 4 am on the same day as Karthigai Deepam, per Drikpanchang.com. Karthigai Deepam is lit after sunset at 6 pm with the flame taken from Bharani Deepam. In the evening, flame is carried at the top of the hill to light the Karthigai Maha Deepam.

Karthigai Deepam 2024 rituals and legends

As per Astroera.in, the story of Karthigai Deepam dates back to ancient times. One popular legend says Lord Shiva appeared as an endless flame, testing the Gods Vishnu and Brahma to find its beginning or end. They couldn’t, showing the boundless nature of Shiva’s power. This flame became a symbol of divine light, celebrated as Karthigai Deepam.

Another story ties Karthigai Deepam to Lord Murugan (the Hindu God of war and wisdom), born under the star Krittika (Pleiades). This is why many devotees celebrate Karthigai Deepam in honour of Lord Murugan, associating it with strength and enlightenment.

Karthigai Deepam is mainly observed in Tamil Nadu, though people in Kerala celebrate a similar festival called Thrikkarthika. Traditions like lighting lamps and preparing special meals are shared. The main tradition of Karthigai Deepam is lighting oil lamps, also known as 'deepams'. People place lamps throughout their homes, on balconies, and in temples to symbolise removing darkness and negativity.

Many devotees visit temples, especially the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thiruvannamalai, where the Mahadeepam (great lamp) is lit on the hilltop. This sacred light represents Lord Shiva, and people from nearby areas gather to view the flame as a form of blessing. Prayers are offered to both Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan, asking for blessings, protection, and peace. Fresh flowers, fruits, and incense are used in home pujas, and special food is prepared as an offering, called prasadam.

Many observe a simple fast on this day and prepare traditional sweets like puffed rice with jaggery and other dishes, which are shared with family and neighbours as part of the celebration. Moreover, a colourful kolam (floor design) is drawn at the entrance of homes. Made from rice flour, these designs are considered auspicious and are often paired with small lamps for a welcoming glow.