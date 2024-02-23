Masi Magam 2024: Masi Magam is one of the most-awaited festivals observed in Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated with utmost devotion, dedication and a lot of pomp and grandeur. People believe that by observing Masi Magam, they can be relieved of all types of suffering and sins. It is celebrated in the Tamil month od Masi, or in the month of February or March. The festival falls on the day the full moon aligns with Magha Nakshatra. As we gear up to observe the special festival, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. Masi Magam 2024: Date, significance, rituals, celebration of the Tamil festival(Unsplash)

Date:

This year, Masi Magam will be celebrated on February 24. Magam Nakshathram will begin at 7:25 Pm on February 23 and will end at 10:20 PM on February 24.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Significance:

Masi Magam is a major Tamil festival, and it is believed that on this auspicious day, the forefathers and ancestors come down on earth to visit their family and loved ones. Performing Pitru Puja or Pitru tarpan on this day is advised. People visit the sacred river and take a dip to relieve themselves of sins that they may have committed knowingly or unknowingly. People visit one of the most famous temples of Tamil Nadu in Kumbakonam and offer their puja to the deity and seek blessings.

Rituals and celebrations:

Devotees start the day early by taking a dip in the sacred river and then visiting the local temples to offer their puja. The idols are bathed and then the procession with dhol and songs are taken out on the streets to celebrate the day. Some people perform Pitru Tarpan on this day to honour their ancestors and forefathers. It is advised to take a holy dip in the river on this auspicious day to get rid of Rahu, Ketu and Kaal Sarp Dosh.