Khuthonye 2022: Date, significance and rituals of the special day

Khuthonye 2022: This special festival is awaited every year by the residents of Nagaland. This festival is usually celebrated by the Chakhesang community in Phek District of Nagaland. Khuthonye is observed in the month of July after the completion of harvesting of the crops. Phek district, where Khuthonye is cleebrated, is known as the land of festivals. The colourful attires of the residents of the district reflect their nature of celebrations. Usually, one festival is celebrated after the other. Even though the timings of the festivals vary from one village to another due to the climatic conditions, they celebrate the successes of agriculture and the efforts of the people.

Date:

Khuthonye is observed after the completion of the harvesting of the crops. Hence, it celebrates good harvest. This year, Khuthonye will be celebrated by the people of the Phek District, Nagaland on July 15.

Significance:

During this time of the year, the people of the Phek district work hard during terrace field cultivations – transplantation of seedlings is one of the most tedious tasks performed by them. This is also the time when millets are harvested. The Chakhesang community of the Phek district celebrate this festival by respecting the efforts and the toils of the people in cultivating crops. After the terrace field cultivations, the male and the female of the community drink together to regain their lost energy and to forget the hardships that come with farming. As this is the time for millet harvesting as well, Chunye festival – millet festival – is also cleebrated along with Khuthonye.

Rituals:

On this day, the male and the females of the community drink and eat to their heart's content. Khuthonye represents relaxation and rest after a session of heavy efforts put in farming. During Khuthonye, domestic animals are also killed in order to regain lost strength and energy.