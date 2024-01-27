K.M Cariappa Jayanti 2024: Who was K.M Cariappa, the first field Marshal of India?

K.M Cariappa Jayanti 2024: The birth anniversary of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, is celebrated on January 28. A national hero with many firsts to his credit, he was instrumental in the transition of the Indian military from colonial to independent India and his legacy is still honoured today. Under his leadership, the Indian armed forces proved their mettle during a critical period of transition and a competent and capable military establishment was formed. Kodandera's election was a major turning point in the growth of India's independent defence sector. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of military personnel by highlighting the importance of discipline, leadership and dedication in serving the nation. Scroll down to learn more about K.M Cariappa. On January 28, 1899, Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa was born, marking a significant day in history. (Wikipedia )

Who was KM Cariappa?

On 28 January 1899, Cariappa was born into a family of farmers from the Kodava clan at Shanivarsanthe in Coorg province (now Kodagu district). His father, Madappa, was employed in the revenue department. In a family of two daughters and four sons, Cariappa was the second child. His family called him 'Chimma'. After graduating from Central High School in Madikeri in 1917, he completed his studies at Presidency College in Chennai. It was at the college that he learnt that Indians were being recruited and trained for the army. He applied for training because he wanted to be a soldier. Out of 70 applicants, Cariappa was one of 42 to be admitted to the Daly Cadet College in Indore. He did well in all aspects of his training and graduated seventh in his class.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Military career

Cariappa had a distinguished military career spanning nearly three decades. Joining the British Indian Army after World War I, he was commissioned as a temporary first lieutenant into the 2/88 Carnatic Infantry. Cariappa became the first Indian officer to attend the Staff College, Quetta, and later commanded the 1/7 Rajputs, making him the first Indian to lead a battalion. He served in various staff roles and commands, eventually becoming the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. During World War II, Cariappa served in the Middle East and Burma, earning accolades for his leadership. His historic achievements include being the first Indian to command a battalion in the Indian Army.

Post-Independence, Cariappa assumed the role of deputy chief of the general staff. He orchestrated three successive attack operations—Kipper, Easy, and Bison—with the aim of reclaiming strategic areas like Naushera, Jhangar, Poonch, Zoji La, Dras, and Kargil. However, plans to expel Pakistani forces from Kashmir were thwarted by the United States' intervention. On July 6, 1948, the Army HQ imposed strict restrictions on conducting major operations without its authorization. Cariappa opposed this policy, warning that it endangered Leh, Kargil, and ultimately the Kashmir Valley, jeopardizing the nation's security.

How did Field Marshal Cariappa died?

Cariappa's distinguished career with the Indian Army spanned three decades, encompassing roles in staff and command. Following his retirement in 1953, he served as the Indian high commissioner to Australia and New Zealand until 1956. Notable for his dedication to ex-servicemen's welfare, Cariappa founded the Indian Ex-Servicemen's League (IESL) in 1964 and played a key role in establishing the Directorate of Resettlement. He passed away on May 15, 1993, and was cremated in Madikeri, attended by dignitaries including the three service chiefs and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In recognition of his service, Cariappa was posthumously conferred the rank of field marshal by the Government of India on April 28, 1986.