CDS General Anil Chauhan opens meet on using tech in defence sector

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan inaugurated the ninth chapter of 'Capsule on Science, Technology and Applied Research' (CAPSTAR) at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in the city on Wednesday.

The three-day event with active participation from services, academia, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs and private defence industries will focus on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in the Indian defence sector.

The participation of major private firms such as Bit Mapper, Gridbots Technologies, Dimension NXG, PureID Ltd, Varshasookt, Nirmitee.io, Innefu Labs, Protech Solutions & Services Ltd, Resonating Mindz, Edvantech Solutions Ltd and academic institutions such as IIT Indore, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) is aimed as an initiative in policy making on AI for Armed Forces.

The meet is held as part of the 12th Raising Day celebrations of MILIT commemorated on January 19 every year.

(With agency inputs)