Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi
Lalita Saptami 2024: Date, puja rituals, history, significance and all you need to know

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Sep 09, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Lalita Saptami celebrates Goddess Lalita, a revered Gopi and close friend of Radha Rani, marking her birth anniversary. From date to history, all details.

Lalita Saptami holds a special place in Hindu tradition, celebrating the revered Goddess Lalita. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lalita Devi, who is cherished as a dear friend of Radha Rani and one of the most devoted Gopis of Lord Krishna. Lalita Saptami is observed exactly one day before Radha Ashtami and 14 days after Janmashtami, falling on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It is a time to honour Lalita Devi's devotion and her close association with the divine couple, Lord Krishna and Radha. From date to significance, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The history and divinity of the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja )

Lalita Saptami celebrates the birth of Goddess Lalita, the eldest Gopi of Radha Rani.(Pinterest)
Lalita Saptami 2024 Date and Significance

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Lalita Saptami will be observed on Tuesday, September 10.

History and Significance of Lalita Saptami

Lalita Saptami is of profound religious significance in Hinduism, dedicated to Lalita Devi, the most beloved Gopi of Radha Rani. Known for her deep devotion and esteemed friendship with Radha Rani, Lalita Devi was the eldest among all the Gopis. She descended to Earth 14 years, eight months, and twenty days before Radha Rani's birth. Lalita Saptami celebrates the birth anniversary of Lalita Devi, honouring her role as one of the Ashta Sakhis (eight principal friends) of Radha Rani and acknowledging her as the most loyal Sakhi (friend) of Radha Ji.

Lalita Devi is revered for possessing 68 tirthas, or sacred sites, which are believed to offer liberation from the six forms of hatya, or murder. These include go-hatya (slaughtering cows), krimi-hatya (eating worms and insects), svana-hatya (eating dogs), brahma-hatya (killing Brahmins), and atma-hatya (suicide). According to tradition, Lord Krishna visited the temple tank known as Lalita Kunda to atone for the sin of go-hatya after vanquishing the demon Arista, who had taken the form of a bull.

How to observe Lalita Saptami Vrat

  • Morning rituals: Start with an early bath and meditation on Lord Ganesha, followed by prayers to several deities.
  • Offerings: Include coconut, rice, turmeric, sandalwood paste, gulal, flowers, and milk.
  • Wearing the Mauli: A red thread is tied on the right hand for protection and blessings.
  • Fasting: From sunrise to sunrise the next day, with exceptions for specific individuals.
  • Breaking the fast: Done the next morning, with fruit offered to deities distributed as Prasad.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
