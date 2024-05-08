Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance; how to celebrate

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Maharana Pratap is one of the greatest kings to have ruled the country. A symbol of valour, bravery and dedication, Maharana Pratap fought many battles for his kingdom and to save his people. Celebrated in the homes of Rajasthan, Maharana Pratap was a Hindu Rajput King of Mewar, Rajasthan. He belonged to the Sisodiya clan of Rajputs and is known as one of the revered kings to have ruled this country. Every year, Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over Rajasthan. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should be aware of. According to the Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540.(HT File Photo)

Date:

According to the Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. However, the Julian calendar became obsolete and was replaced by the Gregorian calendar – according to which, Maharana Pratap was born on May 19, 15409. Maharana Pratap Jayanti, in the present times, follows the Hindu calendar for celebrations. According to Drik Panchang, Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be observed on June 9 this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

History:

Born to the reigning king of Mewar Maharana Udai Singh II, Maharana Pratap ascended the throne after his father's demise. In his early years, Maharana Pratap fought a lot of battles and also instigated the first war of independence for the country. He is famously known for his Battle of Haldighati where he fought against Mughal Emperor Akbar. In January 1597, Maharana Pratap sustained a lot of injuries and died on January 29, 1957.

Significance and celebrations:

Maharana Pratap is worshipped by numerous royal families of Rajasthan. Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of grandeur – stories of his valour and bravery are remembered and recited. Maharana Pratap remains the symbol of courage for generations, who fought for his nation, kingdom and his people.