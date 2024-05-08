 Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance; how to celebrate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance; how to celebrate

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 08, 2024 12:30 PM IST

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: From significance to history, here's all that you need to know about the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Maharana Pratap is one of the greatest kings to have ruled the country. A symbol of valour, bravery and dedication, Maharana Pratap fought many battles for his kingdom and to save his people. Celebrated in the homes of Rajasthan, Maharana Pratap was a Hindu Rajput King of Mewar, Rajasthan. He belonged to the Sisodiya clan of Rajputs and is known as one of the revered kings to have ruled this country. Every year, Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over Rajasthan. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should be aware of.

According to the Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540.(HT File Photo)
According to the Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540.(HT File Photo)

Date:

According to the Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. However, the Julian calendar became obsolete and was replaced by the Gregorian calendar – according to which, Maharana Pratap was born on May 19, 15409. Maharana Pratap Jayanti, in the present times, follows the Hindu calendar for celebrations. According to Drik Panchang, Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be observed on June 9 this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

History:

Born to the reigning king of Mewar Maharana Udai Singh II, Maharana Pratap ascended the throne after his father's demise. In his early years, Maharana Pratap fought a lot of battles and also instigated the first war of independence for the country. He is famously known for his Battle of Haldighati where he fought against Mughal Emperor Akbar. In January 1597, Maharana Pratap sustained a lot of injuries and died on January 29, 1957.

Significance and celebrations:

Maharana Pratap is worshipped by numerous royal families of Rajasthan. Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of grandeur – stories of his valour and bravery are remembered and recited. Maharana Pratap remains the symbol of courage for generations, who fought for his nation, kingdom and his people.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance; how to celebrate

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On