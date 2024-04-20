Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Best wishes, images, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends and family

Mahavir Jayanti is an important festival in the Jain community, commemorating the birth of Mahavira, the last Tirthankara. Typically falling in March or April on the Gregorian calendar, this year's auspicious occasion will be joyously celebrated on Sunday, April 21. It's a time to reflect on and honour the life and teachings of this revered spiritual leader. Mahavir Janma Kalyanak highlights the essence of Dharma within Jainism, emphasising principles such as Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity) and Aparigraha (non-attachment). If you're observing this day, here are some wishes and messages to honour the teachings of Sage Vardhamana. Here are Happy Mahavir Jayanti wishes, images, status, messages and greetings to share with family and friends.(HT photo)

If you and your family are celebrating Mahavir Jayanti then here is our special collection of warm wishes, heartfelt images, greetings and messages that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also read: Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Interesting facts about Lord Mahavira and the festival )

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 best wishes, images and messages

May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir fill your life with peace, happiness, and prosperity on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Have a blessed day.

On Mahavir Jayanti, may the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a life of peace, compassion, and non-violence. Wishing you a blessed day.

Wish you and your loved ones an auspicious Mahavir Jayanti.(HT photo)

Warm wishes to you on Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you towards a life filled with righteousness and spiritual enlightenment.

Sending heartfelt wishes on Mahavir Jayanti. May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir guide you towards the path of righteousness and inner peace.

Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 21, Saturday. (HT photo)

On Mahavir Jayanti, let us remember and follow the path of non-violence and compassion shown by Lord Mahavir. Warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Mahavir Jayanti. May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to live a life of kindness, humility, and selflessness.

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. (HT photo)

May the divine grace of Lord Mahavir be with you on Mahavir Jayanti and always. Wishing you a day filled with peace, joy, and spiritual growth.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to embrace truth, non-violence, and compassion in all aspects of your life.

Mahavir Janma Kalyanak was also known as Sage Vardhamana.(HT photo)

Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

As we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, let us reflect on the noble principles of Jainism and strive to cultivate love, empathy, and tolerance towards all beings.

The day serves as the celebration of the life and teachings of the spiritual teacher. (HT photo)

On this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, may you find inner peace and strength in the teachings of Lord Mahavir. Wishing you a joyous and spiritually fulfilling Mahavir Jayanti.

The best way to observe such an auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family.(HT photo)

Wishing you a serene and blessed Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a life of virtue, compassion, and humility.

May the divine energy of Mahavir Jayanti fill your heart with love, your mind with wisdom, and your life with peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.