Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Is it on March 30 or March 31? Know correct date, trayodashi tithi, significance and rituals
Mahavir Jayanti 2026: The Jain festival Mahavir Jayanti honours Lord Mahavir's birth, focusing on his teachings of Ahimsa, Satya, and Aparigraha.
Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is an important Jain festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and final Tirthankara of Jainism. It is observed on the 13th day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar, which is why the date varies each year. Looking for the exact date and shubh muhurat? Here’s everything you need to know. (Also read: March 2026 festival calendar: From Eid ul-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi to Chaitra Navratri, check all important dates )
Mahavir Jayanti 2026 date and timings
According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival of Mahavir Jayanti will be observed this year on Tuesday, March 31. The key timings for the occasion are as follows:
- Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 07:09 AM on March 30, 2026
- Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 06:55 AM on March 31, 2026
Who was Lord Mahavir?
Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599 BCE in Kundagrama, near present-day Vaishali. His birth is considered a sacred event and is widely celebrated by followers of Jainism. A highly revered spiritual leader, he established the core principles of Jainism, Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness). He attained Moksha, or liberation, in 527 BCE at the age of 72.
Significance of Mahavir Jayanti
Mahavir Jayanti holds deep spiritual and cultural importance for the Jain community as it marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara. The festival is observed with great devotion, highlighting his teachings and way of life. It serves as a reminder of his path of renunciation, self-discipline, and compassion. Devotees celebrate the day through prayers, temple visits, acts of charity, and community service, striving to follow his message of peace and spiritual awakening.
Mahavir Jayanti 2026 rituals
Mahavir Jayanti is observed with deep devotion, with a strong emphasis on community, simplicity, and acts of kindness rather than grand celebrations:
- Processions (rath yatra): Idols of Lord Mahavir are carried in beautifully decorated chariots, accompanied by devotional songs, chanting, and prayers.
- Abhisheka (statue washing): Devotees perform ceremonial bathing of Lord Mahavir’s idols using water, milk, and fragrant oils as a symbol of purity and reverence.
- Charity (daan): Acts of giving are central to the day. Followers donate food, clothing, and medicines to the needy, and many also volunteer at animal shelters, reflecting his teachings of compassion and non-violence.
- Fasting and meditation: Many devotees observe fasts or follow a simple, restricted diet. The day is dedicated to meditation, listening to spiritual discourses, and reading sacred texts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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